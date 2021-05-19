Australian farmers rush to reassure Britain about upcoming free trade agreements | Australian Politics





The Australian National Farmers’ Federation has tried to reassure British farmers about pending free trade agreements between the two countries, arguing that Australia wants better access to markets, but that the amount of access depends on demand.

A leak in the UK media, the most recent Financial Times, reveals that the UK government is divided over free trade agreements. The UK government is trying to negotiate for the first time since leaving the EU, given the concerns of its own agricultural industry.

British farmers are concerned about the potential for Australian agricultural producers to access the market without tariffs and the competitive impact they could have on their products.

Australian NFF Chairman Fiona Simson said Australian farmers shared many of the same problems and challenges with their British colleagues on farming, but how much Australian products will be available will depend on UK demand.

The amount of Australian red meat in the UK is very small in the context of UK total red meat imports and Australia’s total exports, she said.

In 2020, the UK imported 314,000 tonnes of beef, with only 1,567 tonnes of beef imported from Australia, accounting for about 0.15% of all Australian beef exports. [that same year] The UK imported 67,500 tons of lamb, of which about 14% came from Australia.

The purpose of a free trade agreement is to provide options to both parties. Australian red meat producers want the option to export to the UK if the UK needs it.

The most recent hurdles in the negotiations included the need for British Trade Minister Liz Truss to personally send a message to Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan after information leaked to the British media. .

Both sides are working to close negotiations by June, when the G7 summit will take place in Cornwall. Australia, not a G7 country, has been invited to attend.

While the negotiations continued, the Tehans office was quiet, but I’m sure we’ll be dealing with at least principled deals by the deadline.

Good progress is being made in the UK FTA, Tehan said in a statement.

I’ve been sitting with Liz Truss for two days when I recently visited the UK, and now I’m meeting in a weekly sprint to reach a principle agreement until the end of June. We’ve been consistent throughout this process of not commenting on the details of the negotiations.

