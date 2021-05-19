The world’s first COVID-19 vaccine booster study begins in the UK





7 in September on the agenda of the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting in early June, announcing that clinical trials on the agenda of the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting in early June will be announced on the Oxford International Clinical Trial Day (Thursday, 20 May 2021). Initial results of testing dog vaccines

In a new clinical trial starting today, thousands of volunteers will receive additional COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The Cov-Boost study, led by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, will test seven vaccines with 19.3 million government funding through the Vaccines Taskforce, the first in the world to provide critical data on the impact of the third dose. Will be the patient’s immune response.

This will give scientists around the world and experts in the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program a better idea of ​​the impact of boosting each vaccine on protecting individuals from the virus.

The study is conducted within 16 NIHR support sites across the UK and within the Wales and NHS Research Scottish sites for health and medical research. This includes a total of 2,886 patients, and participants are expected to begin immunization from early June.

All participants are monitored for adverse events during the study period and blood is drawn to measure their immune response on days 28, 84, 308, and 365, with a few undergoing additional blood tests at different times. Every site has an electronic diary for all participants that will alert the team in real time if necessary, and a 24-hour emergency phone call to the doctors participating in the study can provide additional clinical advice.

The initial findings expected in September will help the decision of the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) on booster program plans starting this fall, ensuring that the most vulnerable countries receive the strongest protection during the winter. Will.

The Health Minister also announced that the 2021 G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting will be held directly at Oxford University on June 3-4. As part of the UKs G7 Presidency, we are bringing together health leaders from the world’s top democratic countries to agree on life-saving measures in critical areas of clinical trials, global health security, antimicrobial resistance and digital health to protect all of us from the future. There is. Epidemic.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

The UK’s vaccination program is a phenomenal national effort, with 7 out of 10 UK adults suffering from their first COVID-19 jab. It is important to continue to support the world-renowned UK research sector that has contributed to its success.

We will do everything we can to secure the future of this country from infectious diseases and other threats to health security, and this world’s first clinical trial data will help plan our booster program later this year. is.

I urge everyone who has been vaccinated for COVID-19 and who qualifies to enroll in this study and participate in protecting the most vulnerable people in this country and around the world in the coming months and years.

This trial considers seven other COVID-19 vaccines as potential additional vaccines at least 10 to 12 weeks after the second dose as part of an ongoing vaccination program. Each volunteer is given one booster and can be a different brand than the original vaccinated brand.

Vaccines under test include Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva, Janssen and Curevac, and controls. This experiment has been ethically approved by the NHS Research Ethics Committee and approved by the pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory body.

The study will soon be supported by volunteers through the research website and will be recruiting participants through the NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry.

Participants are adults aged 30 years or older (e.g. adults aged 75 years or older or health and healthcare workers) who have been vaccinated at the beginning of the vaccination program.

The experiment was commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Human Services through the National Institute of Health (NIHR) and funded by the Vaccine Task Force, which was conducted by Southampton teams across the UK as part of the national vaccination schedule. Assessment Consortium (NISEC).

The team leading the trial is committed to including participants from a variety of backgrounds and encourages individuals from minorities to apply for participation.

Professor Saul Faust, Chief Researcher and Director of the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility, said:

The trial will provide important data informing the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Vaccination with recommendations on how to protect the population from future waves.

So far, it’s fantastic that many people across the country are in a position to participate in vaccine trials to study the effectiveness of boosters, and we believe that as many as 30 years of age and older can participate in the first vaccination early in the NHS program as possible.

The UK’s vaccination program continues at a record rate, with a total of 36.9 million primary vaccinations, with 57.8 million vaccinations, which means 7 out of 10 UK adults receive 1 vaccination and 20.8 million vaccinations. Through vaccination, people are more protected.

The government is preparing booster programs based on clinical needs, and we will release more details in the future. The final policy will be informed through the advice of JCVI and the clinical trial results will be considered.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

With over 57 million vaccines administered from the very beginning of its launch, the program continues its fantastic trajectory.

As a direct participant in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, I encourage the opportunity for everyone to volunteer, regardless of your religion, ethnicity, or background. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved in these historic initiatives.

Earlier this year, the government announced that it was launching a clinical trial of ComCov confirming the effectiveness of using different vaccines for the first and second doses. Second vaccine.

Early results from this trial showed that mixing doses slightly increased the incidence of mild to moderate symptoms after vaccination, but with no serious consequences. Additional results from this clinical trial, including immune responses in people with two different vaccine doses, are expected over the coming months.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, National Clinical Director of NIHR COVID-19 Vaccine Research in the UK, said:

During the epidemic, the National Institute for Health Research, the NHS and all of its research partners have helped to conduct important research to help them learn how to treat COVID-19 and develop effective vaccines.

The Cov-Boost study represents the next step in an effort to understand how to best protect the population and inform future vaccine booster programs.

Since the launch of the NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry, thousands of volunteers have been recruited for major vaccine research, and we are confident that we can request a strong community of nearly 500,000 people to help recruit for this important trial.

Background information

Volunteers can learn more about the study and register at www.covboost.org.uk and www.nhs.uk/researchcontact.

This will be a single-blind, randomized, phase 2 UK multicenter study to determine the responsiveness and immunogenicity of booster vaccinations against COVID-19.

Here are the 18 sites where the trial runs:

Southampton London (3 sites University College Hospital, Guys and St Thomas Hospital, Northwick Park Harrow) Leicester Bournemouth Portsmouth Wrexham (Wales) Bradford Oxford Glasgow Leeds Cambridge Birmingham Brighton Stockport Liverpool Exeter

See the results of early ComCov research

Overall, the UK has 511 million shots for the eight most promising COVID-19 vaccines. these are:

Oxford/AstraZeneca 17 million doses for 100 million doses, including an additional 60 million doses for the Pfizer/BioNTech booster program, Moderna 30 million doses, Janssen 30 million doses, Novavax 60 million doses, Valneva 100 million doses, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Introducing CureVac Million Doss National Institutes of Health for 50 Million Runs for Pasteur 60

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is the largest medical and medical research funding organization in the United States. NIHR:

Funds, supports, and provides high-quality research to benefit NHS, public health and social work. Attract, educate, and support the best researchers to engage, engage, and engage patients, caregivers and the public to improve the scope, quality and impact of research. The complex medical and therapeutic challenges of the future will invest in world-class infrastructure and skilled delivery personnel to transform discovery into improved treatment and service partners with other public funding providers, charities, and industries, which will increase research value to patients and the economy. Maximize. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Those interested in volunteering to support clinical trials can register information about COVID-19 vaccine trials in the NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry, developed in collaboration with NHS Digital. This is helping many people participate in the trial, which means more effective vaccines against the coronavirus can be found as soon as possible.

The service was commissioned as part of the UK Government’s Vaccine Task Force with the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Anyone residing in the UK can register online to participate in the exam through the NHS, and the researchers will give you permission to contact you if they think it is right for you. By signing up, you can opt out at any time and ask us to delete your details from the COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry. It takes about 5 minutes to complete this process.

More information can be found at NHS.UK/coronavirus.

