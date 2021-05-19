European Union set to allow U.S. travelers as Covid restrictions disappear





LONDON The prospect of the resumption of international travel this summer has just drawn closer.

Ambassadors from the 27 European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that restrictions on travelers from outside the EU should be relaxed, especially for people vaccinated against Covid-19, a spokesperson for the EU said. European Commission, Christian Wigand.

The ambassadors agreed to relax the criteria so that non-EU countries are considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. So far, this list has only included seven countries: Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

The recommendations have yet to be formally adopted by the European Council, which sets the EU’s political agenda, Wigand said.

A source within the European Union also told NBC News that easing restrictions would mean fully vaccinated tourists from the United States and other countries will no longer have to be quarantined or tested when ‘they will travel to Europe. The official could not say when exactly this would start and could not speak openly, lacking permission to do so.

Block member states could still make their own decisions about which travel restrictions foreign visitors can waive and when. An emergency braking mechanism was also recommended to allow member countries to temporarily limit all travel from countries with worrying coronavirus variants, Wigand said.

The relaxation of the rules was proposed this month by the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, which said entry should be granted to all people fully vaccinated with injections approved by the Agency. European Medicines.

These include vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA has yet to approve any vaccines from Russia or China, but is reviewing data for Russian Sputnik V.

The EU is also working on a green certificate that would function as a single platform for the registration of vaccinations, tests and recovery from Covid-19 to facilitate travel in the region this summer.

Europe is eager to revive tourism this summer after international arrivals to the region fell by 70% in 2020, devastating its economy.

People sit at outdoor tables in St Mark’s Square as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers in Venice, Italy on May 16, 2021. Manuel Silvestri / Reuters

Americans made 36.5 million trips to Europe in 2019. That number fell to 6.6 million last year, a drop of more than 80%, according to the European Travel Commission.

Wednesday’s deal comes weeks after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last month that Americans who have been fully vaccinated may be able to visit European Union countries this summer. .

Last week, EU member Greece once again welcomed American foreign visitors among them, with no obligation to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test, in the hope to revive its tourism sector, which represents about a fifth of its economy.

After a slow start to its vaccination campaign this year, the European Union is still catching up to deliver enough doses of the vaccine, and many Member States still face restrictions.

