7 out of 10 UK adults get the first dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine





More than 70% of adults in the UK have been vaccinated with the first dose of coronavirus (COVID-19). transform

According to the latest figures released today (Wednesday 19th May) that more than 70% of adults in the UK have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health services across the UK currently administered a total of 57.8 million vaccines from December 8th to May 18th. This includes 36.9 million people (70.2%) who received the first dose and 20.8 million people (39.6%) who received both doses. Protection against COVID-19 from a second dose.

The government has reached its goal of providing the vaccine to the most vulnerable by April 15th, and plans to provide a first dose to all adults by the end of July. NHS England will text people aged 37 and 36 to schedule vaccinations.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

Vaccines are changing birds against this epidemic, and Britain is incredibly proud, saying it has one of the highest absorption rates in the world and 90% of people have or will have a jab.

Strong evidence shows that vaccines protect you and your loved ones from serious illness and also reduce transmission. This is why we have introduced additional soaring measures in areas where there is an increasing number of confirmed strains for the first time in India.

Thank you to everyone who has come out so far. Together we can beat this virus if we all take on our role and get a jab as we qualify.

To ensure that people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, the second vaccination appointment between 12 and 8 weeks has been advanced for the rest of the top 9 priority groups who have not yet received a second vaccination.

The action follows updated advice from independent experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Vaccination (JCVI), taking into account the latest available evidence and recommending shorter dosing intervals to counter the threat of new strains of concern.

Governments and scientific experts are closely monitoring the evolving situation and the rate of strains and will not hesitate to take further action as needed.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

This is a great achievement and is a testament to the dedication of NHS workers, volunteers, local authorities and officials across the UK.

We are continuing the first dose of vaccinations for people over the age of 36, doubling our efforts to provide a second dose to those in their 50s and older and the most vulnerable to maximize protection against COVID-19.

I urge everyone of all races, religions and genders to go ahead for the jab as soon as they qualify.

NHS Englands, Dr. Emily Lawson, who leads the COVID-19 vaccination program, said:

The fastest and most successful NHS vaccination program in history continues to be implemented rapidly thanks to NHS staff and volunteers. Seven in ten adults get a life-saving jab, and two in five get both.

Since the NHS vaccination program opened in their 30s, more than 1 million appointments have been made within a week, allowing people aged 36 and 37 to book jabs.

Our message is clear. When you are invited to a jab, you can attend and save lives and those around you.

People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get symptomatic COVID-19. People who have been vaccinated are much more likely to get severe COVID-19, be hospitalized, or die from it. There is growing evidence that people who have been vaccinated are less likely to pass the virus to others.

UK Public Health UK (PHE) actual research shows that vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalizations and deaths in the UK by the end of April, saving more than 11,700 lives and preventing 33,000 hospitalizations.

A new PHE analysis found that individuals who received a single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine had an approximately 80% lower risk of death from COVID-19 compared to individuals who did not receive the vaccine. The report also shows that protection against death from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine increases from about 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses.

According to data released by YouGov, the UK continues to be #1 on the list of countries where people are willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

According to ONS data released on May 6, more than 9 out of 10 adults (93%) reported positive feelings about the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available at thousands of NHS vaccine centers, GP clinics, and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 10 miles of vaccination centers in the UK, and vaccinations are taking place in places including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

Background information

Latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics across the UK

UK COVID-19 vaccine statistics

Actual data from PHE on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine

PHE’s latest research on household transmission

ONS Investigation of COVID-19 Vaccination Barriers

YouGov data comparing intake rates in countries around the world

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in manufacturing successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK has secured early access to 511 million doses of eight of the most promising vaccine candidates. This includes contracts with:

BioNTech/Pfizer 100 million doses Oxford/AstraZeneca 100 million doses Moderna 17 million doses Janssen 30 million doses Novavax 60 million doses Valneva 100 million doses GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur 60 million doses CureVac 50 million doses

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest contributors to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK has 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. People were put in.

The surge countermeasures introduced in Bolton are as follows.

Building additional vaccine buses targeting NHS professionals to increase vaccine delivery through three existing local vaccination sites and existing vaccine buses, and to support rapid deployment of additional personnel. Supports communication by expanding pop-up sites, including community wedding venues, and expands community engagement plans through direct engagement with the community.

Surge measures introduced to Blackburn with Darwen include:

Increased business hours of Burnley Vaccination Centers Expanded capacity of Blackburn Crypt vaccination centers; expanded provision of local pharmacies while developing plans to take Pfizer vaccines; Expanded active communication campaigns with local communities developing additional pop-up sites as needed.

See also: Provided early 2nd vaccination of the most vulnerable COVID-19 vaccine to protect against strains.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos