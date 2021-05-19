Former U.S. National Women’s Hockey Team captain Meghan Duggan named director of player development for the New Jersey Devils





Meghan Duggan, former captain of the United States Women’s National Ice Hockey Team, joins the New Jersey Devils as Manager of Player Development.

“I can’t wait to get down to business and add value in an area that I have been committed to all my life,” Duggan told ESPN. “But I also hope that people will see it and realize that there is space for those who have not always been in these roles – women or members of the BIPOC community; there is space for it. Times are definitely changing, and I’m excited to Be a part of it. “

Duggan, 33, retired in October after a 14-year stint with the national team, which included seven gold medals at the IIHF world championships and three Olympic medals – silver in 2010 and 2014 and one gold medal in 2018.

Along with New Jersey, Duggan will report to Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon and general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

#NEWS: Meghan Duggan has been hired for the newly created role of Manager, Player Development within our Hockey Operations Department.

New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 19, 2021

The Devils already have one of the NHL’s top ranked women in hockey operations. Kate Madigan was promoted to General Manager of Hockey Management and Operations in 2020. Duggan’s hiring also follows the promotion of Canadian National Team Legend Hayley Wickenheiser to Senior Director of Player Development this year. week. Wickenheiser holds the highest role ever for a woman in hockey operations on an NHL team.

Duggan will work at all levels of the organization, helping with a variety of development plans for prospects on and off the ice. Part of Duggan’s role will be to be on the ice with the team.

She has spent the last few months exploring her options in many areas of hockey, waiting for the right opportunity.

“I have thought a lot on my own about what is important to me during my next step,” said Duggan. “Not just with the role, but also the culture and the experience and the space for development and growth. This opportunity that presented itself with the Devils is exactly all that. I am delighted to join a group that, from what I learn, has an incredible emphasis on culture, mindset and growth mindset. It is close to my heart. “

In September, the NHL presented a comprehensive plan to issue “the mandate to make our sport and our league more welcoming and inclusive”. This included the creation of a Player Inclusion Committee, which is co-chaired by Devils defenseman PK Subban and NBC analyst Anson Carter and includes several players from the Women’s National Team, including Duggan.

Duggan said his role on the committee gave him “confidence to have more conversations” and to expand his network.

“In the past, I don’t think there was a good pipeline for women, to be honest,” Duggan said. “Not that that’s an excuse. But I think pipelines are growing. There are initiatives across different teams or at the league level that help bridge the gap between those looking to hire and those looking for positions. . “

Duggan also hopes to be a role model for working mothers.

“The Devils know I’m a young mother. They know I have a 15 month old son, and they’re thrilled with that too. They’re thrilled to welcome my family, my wife, into their group, and that in says a lot for me, “said Duggan.” Setting the standard in hockey too – not only can women do things like that, but working mothers can do things like that – that’s important. I know that. being a mom empowers me and makes me a better person, a better leader. I’ve learned new ways of working – maybe with less sleep – but it’s wonderful for me to be part of groups that recognize and appreciate this. “

