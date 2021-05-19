Co-Chairs of the 2nd British Steel Council Meeting, 2021: May 19





Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng held the latest British Steel Council meeting today (May 19) with UK Steel Chair Luis Sanz, based on the UK government’s ongoing dialogue with the steel industry on the best ways to decarbonize this sector. Co-chaired. Representatives from six major British steel companies, trade unions and mandated administrations were also present.

At the meeting, the Business Minister acknowledged the scale of the challenge, highlighting the UK government’s commitment to working with the steel industry to support the transition to a competitive, sustainable and low-carbon future.

Industry group UK Steel has published a draft roadmap on how to achieve zero steel production. Attendees agreed that the roadmap is a positive first step, and the proposal will be further refined through extensive discussions with industry stakeholders in a timely manner so that the government can take it into account ahead of the next July meeting.

There has been a high level of debate about the possible timescale for the decarburization of the sector and the government policies needed to achieve it.

The meeting took place as the government released the latest public steel procurement data, indicating that at least 180 million of the 148 million steels reported to be purchased by the UK government from 2019 to 2020 were sourced from UK producers. Shredded. The new statistics also suggest that over the next decade, the government will need about 7.6 million tons of steel for public infrastructure planning. This is an increase from last year’s estimate of 5 million.

The UK government is making record investments in infrastructure as part of its 100 billion capital expenditure plan next year. The UK produces some of the world’s highest quality steels, so it’s a great opportunity to promote UK Steel’s unique selling point and best position this sector for success in major public contracts in the future.

Earlier this year, the Joint British Steel-BEIS Procurement Task Force, chaired by Investment Minister Lord Grimstone, met for the first time to discuss the challenges reported by the sector in securing major public contracts and what can be done to address them. . The next Procurement Task Force meeting is expected to be held before the end of June.

The government is currently reviewing public procurement rules to help the system better meet the needs of this country. Now we have left the European Union.

The Steel Council will meet regularly next year as well. Attendees today:

Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, Investment Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Lord Grimstone Luis Sanz, Chairman and CEO of UK Steel Celsa Gareth Stace, Secretary General of Steel Sandip Biswas, UK, Chairman of Tata Steel UK, Executive Director and CFO Tata Steel Europe Huiming Li, Chairman British Steel Jon Ferriman, CEO, Liberty Steel, David Bond, Managing Director, Sheffield Forgemasters David Scaife, Director, Outokumpu Roy Rickhuss, Community Union Harish Patel, Unite Union Ross Murdoch, GMB Union Vaughan Gething, Minister of Economy, Welsh Government Chris McDonald, Materials Processing Lab CEO

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos