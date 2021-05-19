U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to serve as assistant





KIAWAH ISLAND, SC – Steve Stricker has been in contact with Tiger Woods to become vice-captain of his U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall, and while it’s too early to say if Woods can make the squad in person, it’s clear. the captain wants him there.

Stricker, speaking ahead of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Wednesday, said Woods’ involvement with the team was welcome.

“I spoke to him; I don’t know if we’re still here to commit to him being there,” Stricker said. “There’s still a lot going on, and his mind is good, though, lately. We were on a Zoom call with him last week, and he seems to be in a better place. He’s still got a ways to go. .

2 Related

“But I would love to have him there. Who wouldn’t, right? Guys really respect him, and he did a great job as [Presidents Cup] captain [in 2019], and he was my assistant in 2017 [at the Presidents Cup] and he was amazing. He would do anything for you, and he’s totally, totally invested in the situation and the process, almost to the point of doing it early on and so, it’s like, ‘Dude, we still have months left. ‘He’s really good at being an assistant, and I would like him to be there if possible. ”

Woods was involved in a serious single-vehicle accident on February 23 in Southern California in which he sustained multiple fractures to his right leg as well as foot and ankle injuries.

Information on his recovery progress has been limited and consists mostly of anecdotal accounts from players such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler who have visited him. Woods posted a photo of him on April 23 with crutches and with his right leg in a cast.

Stricker has previously named Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, and Jim Furyk as assistants for the Ryder Cup matches taking place at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin September 24-26. He will probably name two more.

“I don’t know if he can be there or not, but he said, ‘You know I’m here for you until the Ryder Cup,’” Stricker said. “It shows his level of commitment to me and to the team, and his desire to be there if he can.”

Due to the pandemic and the postponement of games from 2020, the PGA of America has changed the squad criteria and gives Stricker six captain’s picks in addition to six players who will automatically qualify for the team in August. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos