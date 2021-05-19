COVID-19: More than 70% of adults in the UK now have their first vaccine against coronavirus. British news





More than 70% of UK adults are now vaccinated for COVID-19 for the first time, the government has announced.

Another 174,100 first coronavirus jabs were administered on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 36,985,505 (70.2%), and 20,870,453 (39.6%) people were fully vaccinated after another 324,001 second injections.

After secondary vaccination appointments took place from 12 to 8 weeks, surge vaccination was introduced in the top 9 priority groups who have not yet received both jabs and in areas where the so-called Indian strain is most prevalent.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the UK had the highest absorption rate in the world and that “90% of people have or will have a jab.”

“It shows that there is strong evidence that the vaccine protects you and your loved ones from serious illness and also reduces infection. This is a further surge in areas where we have an increasing number of strains that were first discovered in India. That’s why I introduced it.”

Dr. Emily Lawson, director of NHS England’s COVID vaccination program, said more than a million appointments have been made within a week since the launch expanded to the 30s, and 36 and 37 can now book.

Meanwhile, the UK reported another 2,696 infections and 3 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Seven deaths and 2,412 cases were reported on Tuesday, and 11 deaths and 2,284 cases were reported last Wednesday.

The’increased confidence’ jab can beat the transformation.

It came after the Prime Minister said that the vaccine “increases confidence” that the vaccine is effective against the coronavirus strain in India.

The emergence of the rapidly spreading B1617.2 strain, first discovered in India, questioned plans to ease the remaining social restrictions in Britain on June 21st.

But Boris Johnson said there was no conclusive evidence suggesting a deviation from the roadmap on Tuesday.

“We looked back at the data this morning and can tell the House that there is growing confidence that the vaccine is effective against all strains, including Indian strains,” he told lawmakers.

Mr. Johnson thanked the people of Bolton and Blackburn (a variant hotspot in India) for “going to record numbers” to get a jab.

According to Sky analysis, the Indian coronavirus strain is spreading rapidly, and the number of regions in the UK is recording cases with a 44% increase every week.

The emergence of the variant not only questioned the next month’s phase of the PM roadmap, it also raised questions about whether phase 3 should go on Monday.

Despite his overall optimism, Johnson insisted that there are currently no restrictions on holidays for “pumpkin list” countries such as Spain and France.

He said that people should travel to such countries “only in extreme circumstances, such as a serious illness in the family.”

Mixed messages from the government have left people confused as to whether it is safe or appropriate to travel abroad to amber-listed countries for vacation.

PM’s remarks came after the EU ambassador supported plans to allow vaccinated British vacationers to visit Bloc this summer.

They recommended that the rules should be changed to allow non-essential visits to the EU for those who have completed the entire dosing process. This policy must be formally signed by the ministers of the member states.

