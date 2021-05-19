Biden to speak at US Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony





President Biden gave the opening address at the US Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony in New London, Connecticut on Wednesday, his first speech at a service academy since he was became president in January.

The president praised the cadets for persevering during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that in years past the class had not been able to hold graduation ceremonies. He also berated them, jokingly, for not applauding a joke he had made at the expense of the Navy.

You are a really dull class, Mr Biden said. Come on, man, will the sun hit you? I think you would have a chance when I say this about the navy to applaud.

He then praised the class and the Coast Guard, citing its role in safeguarding global trade and responding to pandemic and national disasters, like hurricanes and wildfires, exacerbated by climate change. .

All kidding aside, being here today is a victory in itself, an important mark in the progress we have made in turning the tide of the pandemic, and it is a testament to the sense of military responsibility you already hold, a Mr Biden said. He added that he had no doubt that the current class of graduates would reflect the best of our country and the proudest traditions of our service.

The president also praised the racial and gender makeup of the promotion, noting that about a third of graduates were underrepresented minorities and a third were women.

We need to see more women at the highest levels of command, and we need to make sure women have a chance to succeed and thrive throughout their careers, he said, adding that my administration s ‘is committed to tackling the scourge of sexual assault in the country. military.

Mr Bidens’ opening speech came more than a month after announcing that he would withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11. the democracy.

The ceremony was not open to the public and the number of guests was reduced and social distancing measures were put in place, although fully vaccinated participants were not required to wear a mask.

Wednesday’s event was the second time Mr. Biden has addressed the academy’s graduating class. He last gave the opening speech in 2013 as vice president.

You are entering a rapidly changing world, Mr Biden said at the time, highlighting threats to environmental security and record levels of piracy and human trafficking.

A President last addressed the graduating class of the United States Coast Guard in 2017, when President Donald J. Trump gave the keynote address. Mr. Trump used much of his speech to defend himself, telling attendees that no leader in history has been treated more unfairly by the news media and Washington’s elites.

President Barack Obama has delivered the academies opening remarks twice, in 2011 and 2015. He used the speech in 2015 to push for action on climate change, calling it an immediate risk to our national security.

