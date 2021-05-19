Published draft recommendations for steel protection measures review





UK and offshore industries are required to review and comment on the results for 7 days before making a final decision. TRID recommends a three-year extension of previous EU protection measures for imports of steel in ten categories. Actions on steel imports in nine categories are canceled because there is no UK production, no income growth was found, no significant increase in imports, no serious injuries, or the expansion in one category did not meet the test of economic interest. .

The International Trade Department’s Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate (TRID) today (Wednesday 19th May) issued a final decision statement outlining the results of the UK’s steel protection measures.

TRID reviewed 19 steel import categories subject to existing trade remedies, including a total of 253 other products. The TRIDs report recommends expanding existing trade remedies for imported goods into 10 categories and canceling them in 9 categories.

Imports skyrocketed for the 10 product categories that TRID recommended that the action should be expanded, and if the action was removed, it was likely to cause future injuries to UK producers, and it was determined that the extension was in line with the economy. Interest test. TRID remains the most appropriate form of action for tariff rate quotas to apply to these categories, and imports outside the quota will face a 25% tariff.

For nine product codes, TRID has found no production in the UK, so no action is required. For six of the nine categories that were canceled, imports to the UK did not increase between 2013 and 2017, which means that the action cannot be extended. For the other three categories that were canceled, it was found that the increase in income was not large enough, was not likely to cause injury, or extended measures did not meet the test of economic benefit.

After today’s announcement, there are 7 days for stakeholders to comment on the report. The TRID then considers and generates the final decision, which is sent to the Secretary of State for International Trade, who will make a final decision on whether to keep the TRID recommendations.

A full statement of the intended final decision can be found here.

Note to editors:

As part of the review, TRID conducts an economic interest test to consider the damage the imported steel products have to UK producers of those products, the economic importance of affected industries and consumers in the UK and the potential impact of retaining or canceling them. By measuring the possible impact on specific regions and groups in the UK, we measure the competitive landscape and the possible consequences for the UK market structure of these products. TRID recommends extending the measures to be maintained for three years. We reviewed 19 product categories with a total of 253 different product codes. As a result of the scope change that combined the two categories, the total number of product codes in the intended preliminary decision was reduced from 16 codes to 237, and it is recommended that this action be canceled in 135 product codes and expanded to 102 product codes. This means that all codes in 9 product categories have been revoked, law enforcement has been extended for all codes in 10 product categories, and 2 of those categories have been amended (i.e. some codes have been canceled).

