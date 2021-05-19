Daily U.S. data for May 19





An El Paso firefighter health worker administers the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center near the Santa Fe International Bridge in El Paso, Texas on May 7, 2021.

Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday shows that 60% of American adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

The milestone comes about six weeks before July 4, the deadline for President Joe Biden’s latest vaccination target of ensuring that 70% of adults receive one or more dose.

The number of cases in the United States fell further on Tuesday, with the seven-day average of daily new cases now standing at around 31,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Share of the United States of the total vaccinated population

About 48% of the U.S. population has received one or more dose of a vaccine and 38% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Among people aged 18 and over, 60% are at least partially vaccinated, and in some places the figure is even higher. In seven states of Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine and New Jersey, more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

American vaccines administered

The country reported an average of 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to federal data. That figure follows a mostly downward trend from its peak level of 3.4 million daily shots on April 13.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that more than 600,000 children aged 12 to 15, the most recent eligible age group, had received Covid vaccines last week.

Covid cases in the United States

The latest seven-day average of new daily Covid cases in the United States is 31,200, according to data from Hopkins. This is an 18% drop from the previous week. The country was reporting on average more than 71,000 cases per day about a month ago.

The number of cases has declined 5% or more in 40 states over the past week.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States is reporting 614 Covid deaths per day, based on a seven-day average of Hopkins data.

More than 587,000 total deaths have been reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos