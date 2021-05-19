Liz Truss Defends British Plan Against Post-Brexit Trade Agreement With Australia | Trade policy





Liz Truss defended plans for post-Brexit trade deals with Australia amid reports of a cabinet split over the impact of giving British farmers tariff-free access to the UK market.

The Trade Minister said the deal with Australia will open up major markets, paving the way for export growth across Asia and benefit farmers across the UK. She promised that the government would protect British farmers from foreign importers through unfair practices to weaken British farmers in the domestic market.

When asked by members of the Commons International Trade Commission, she said: [It] It will benefit all countries and regions of the UK and all industries, including the agricultural industry.

I was very clear with them [farmers] Of course, I am always working to ensure that British farmers, as I promised, are not undermined by unfair practices elsewhere. We will be absolutely confident that UK agriculture will flourish in all trades and will be achieved through Australian trades.

Leaders in the agricultural industry have said that giving them tariff-free access to the UK market means no tax on imports will be paid, which will put pressure on domestic producers as Australian beef, lamb and sugar produced inexpensively on UK supermarket shelves will increase rapidly. I am concerned that it will be.

There are also warnings about animal welfare standards and environmental impacts. Sheep and beef farmers living in remote areas of Scotland and Wales are thought to be at the most risk.

Truss said the government is sprinting to reach an agreement with Australia in principle until early June, before the main G7 summit hosted by the UK next month in Cornwall. The Australian contract is considered significant as it will be the first free trade agreement negotiated after Brexit, rather than a rollover of existing contracts with EU trading partners. However, according to government estimates, it will only add 0.01 to 0.02% to the size of the UK economy over 15 years.

There have been reports of internal disputes over key elements of the deal and their potential impact on British farmers. According to the Financial Times, Truss met strong opposition from Environment Minister George Youthtis and Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove.

Truss received support from Boris Johnson on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Commons said that a tariff-free trade with Australia offers the UK enormous opportunities.

Responding to the question of Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Partys Westminster, he said: [He] It underestimates the ability of the country’s citizens to make the most of free trade, the country’s agricultural community, and the agricultural industry. This is a successful and prosperous country in free trade for exports around the world.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Federation, warned the government that there was a risk of causing irreparable damage to farmers across the country. She said opening duty-free trade for all imported goods, such as beef and mutton, meant that Britain’s agriculture, which works according to the current high standards, is difficult to compete.

Disregarding concerns over the impact, Truss told lawmakers that the government would protect its domestic business interests. Without explaining the specific steps the ministers will take, she said the government believes in trade liberalization on a fair basis.

It is not possible if UK industry is undermined by unfair practices, such as environmental degradation, unfair practices in animal welfare, and unfair practices through state-owned enterprises and industry subsidies. This is the overall principle we operate. Eh, she said.

Truss also said the Australian contract will serve as a gateway for UK member states to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), an agreement between 11 countries including Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Vietnam.

66% of the world’s middle class will be in Asia by 2030, and demand for products such as beef and lamb will increase. So I think both the Australian approach and the CPTTP approach are positive for UK agriculture.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos