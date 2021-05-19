The United States will lift the sanctions against the company and the CEO of Russias Nord Stream 2 | Joe Biden News





The Biden administration will waive sanctions against the company behind the Russias Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe and its chief executive, with the US State Department ready to release a report as early as Wednesday, a source close to the shots to Reuters news agency. Wednesday.

The review of the departments, required by Congress, concludes that Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activities, but that it was in the national interest of United States to waive sanctions, the source told Reuters.

The source said the administration led by Democratic President Joe Biden was still opposed to the NordStream2 pipeline, but felt it was important to send a signal about its strategic commitment to rebuilding relations with Germany, which have been severely damaged under former Republican President Donald Trump.

Russian officials signaled Wednesday that the move could help restore close ties between Washington and Moscow.

Republicans in Washington, however, criticized the reported waiver, which was first reported by Axios on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday evening, highlighting Washington’s continued opposition to the NordStream2 pipeline, but also stressing the need for NATO allies to work together to counter Russia, the department said.

White House officials made no immediate comment.

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said the German government had not seen the report but was in close contact with the Biden administration. Maas said on Wednesday that a waiver would be a good sign.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said on Tuesday: The Biden administration has made it clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and that of Ukraine and its allies and partners. NATO’s eastern flank.

Bidens’ decision to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and its CEO removes an irritant in US-German relations, and US officials hope this will provide leverage to deepen cooperation on broader issues, including China and Germany. Russia.

German officials had lobbied for such a result, arguing that the overall relationship was too important to be sacrificed on what Berlin described as a business venture.

