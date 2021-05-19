Putting Genome UK into action





The implementation plan for the UK’s groundbreaking Genome UK strategy has been announced today, and next year specific commitments to all major players in genomic research and healthcare have been unveiled.

The bigger picture of genomics and health

Launched in September 2020, the National Genomic Healthcare Strategy is a 10-year vision to strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in genomics. This means using genomic and health data for research and innovation, supporting and growing the life sciences industry, and ensuring that National Health Service (NHS) patients benefit from this scientific and clinical excellence to the fullest.

A broad strategy aiming to provide’the world’s most advanced genomic health care system backed by the latest scientific advances to provide better health outcomes at low cost’ includes diagnostic and personalized medicine, early disease detection and prevention, and research. While the scope is ambitious, it is also realistic about the challenges and barriers to progress that must be addressed to realize visions such as equity, ethics, data sharing, and technology. This forms the basis for an additional 21 commitments across five cross-themes: patient and workforce engagement, workforce development, data and analytics, industry growth, and ethics and regulatory frameworks.

When the strategy began, the PHG Foundation was very enthusiastic about Genome UK, but noted that it needed more details on the currently available strategy delivery plans.

Virtuous cycle driving

The first annual action plan points out that the phased approach of the 10-year strategy is appropriate given the rapidly changing scientific advances in genomics, and that original promises that may be needed can be reviewed and adjusted. It also explains that the implementation coordination group led by the Office for Life Sciences (OLS) will continue to oversee the implementation and further develop commitments.

The promises of the 2021-22 plan are broad and broad, ranging from very specific and time-limited to more exploration activities in specific areas. Many entail some degree of collaborative work, which is understandable given the highly interconnected nature of the’virtual cycle’ that connects genomic and health data, research, innovation, and clinical implementation. To this end, the plan noted that OLS will work closely with NHSX, UKRI and other partners to build an investment case for a federated data infrastructure for genomics data.

From a broader international perspective, the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health will develop and promote standards and policies for sharing genomic and related health data with funding from NIHR, MRC and Wellcome Trust. Other commitments to other key organizations and initiatives include:

NHS Genomic Medicine Service, Rollout of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for Patients with Suspected Rare Diseases and Certain Cancers, Provides More Extensive Genome Testing for New Patients as Part of a Whole Genome Sequencing Plan within the previously published NHS Pan Cancer Panel Working with Genomics England, which has been diagnosed with cancer, including, provides the first step in a next-generation approach to cancer diagnosis and treatment, and integrates multiple data sources. The policy and strategy is the NHSE / NHSI People and Communities Forum A new NHS Genomic Medicine Research Collaborative integrates NHS England and NHS Improvement, Genomics England and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) to create a’Insight is rapidly being adopted by NHS’ genome Facilitate research. Work to improve the diversity of the Genomics England genomic data set, currently include minority ethnic groups, and prevent ongoing health inequalities. Drive public participation in potential neonatal sequencing initiatives Develop a new next-generation reliable research environment that provides improved and approved access Genomics Workforce Steering Group Develops and evidences a clear picture of the current genomics workforce to inform genomics workforce planning and modeling Developing and Implementing a Based Education and Training Plan Collaboration between Academy of Academy Medical Royal Colleges and Health Education England advances genomic knowledge in a wide range of healthcare professions, including clinical pathways featuring genomic testing and results.

Wider NHS (NHS England, NHS Improvement, Public Health England, NHSX)

Develop an evidence-based stance on the widespread adoption of PRS in the routine treatment of Down syndrome, Edward syndrome, and Patau syndrome 3-year evaluation rollout of non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) initiation SARS-CoV2 virus genome and diagnosis, vaccine, prevention And host (patient) genome sequencing to inform containment strategies Expanded viral genome sequencing and analysis Build the world’s leading pathogen genome system with capabilities and capabilities Healthy people aged 50-79 (and recruit an additional 25,000 people who may have cancer symptoms) ) Working to understand the needs of people to apply AI to genomic data for the NHSE-GRAIL pilot of the Galleri blood test for cancer detection.

Our Future Health Research Program (Previously Accelerating Disease Detection)

Participant recruitment process, including providing new participants health-related feedback and pluralism risk scores (PRS) Procurement of suppliers to provide pilot PRS testing services Establish governance structures with public participation and participation Other research commitments in 2021-22

The full genome sequence of 500,000 UK biobank participants will be completed by the end of 2021. Researchers will have access to all this data in 2022.

COVID-19 symptom severity genetics research is led by EMBL-EBI and funded through UKRI The G2P-UK National Virology Consortium will work with COG-UK and PHE to study the impact of new virus strains and strengthen the UK’s capacity to inform government policy. The UK Functional Genomics Initiative proposal will be developed by the Medical Research Council.

Any reservation that the initial commitment to implementation may fall behind the ambitions of the original strategy (a phenomenon unknown in science and health policy) is firmly rejected by the scope and nature of the 2021-22 plan. The government’s ambition to provide a data-driven future for health has not stopped and despite the impact of the global pandemic on research and healthcare systems. Indeed, the epidemic may have emphasized the need to get genomic science to work for health, as reflected in the clear ambitions based on last year’s viral genome sequencing victory.

Implementing these bold initiatives requires tremendous effort across the UK genomics community, but requires a combination of a clear vision, an evidence-based approach, unwavering leadership, and a commitment to ongoing stakeholder engagement with patients, professionals and the public. It’s a sign of success.

The next step in the sequence: implementation of Genome UK, a national genomic health management strategy

Hear Sir Bethel’s Minister of Innovation, on May 24th, as PHG Foundation Director Dr. Mark Kroese and a panel of prominent experts discuss the initiative.

