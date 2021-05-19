UFOs are about to make their way to the US Senate. Here is what you need to know.





U.S. intelligence agencies are expected to deliver a report on the unidentified aerial phenomena to Congress next month, sparking renewed interest and speculation about how the government has handled the sightings of mysterious flying objects and whether there are has a mundane explanation to them.

The unclassified report, written by the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense, aims to make public what the Pentagon knows about unidentified flying objects and data analyzed from such encounters.

While UFOs have been part of American mythology for decades, this report is different. Legitimate debates over UFO sightings have gained traction in recent years after several leaked US Navy photos and videos appear to show mysterious flying objects in US airspace.

Last year, the Pentagon declassified three such videos captured by Navy pilots, stepping up speculation about the incidents, which have been confirmed by pilots who observed them and even presidents who were informed.

Here’s how UFO sightings went from the realm of science fiction to the halls of Congress.

What do we know so far?

In August, the Department of Defense established the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to investigate and better understand the nature and origins of unidentified flying objects. Earlier that year, the Department of Defense declassified three videos taken by Navy pilots, one from 2004 and two from 2015 showing mysterious objects flying at high speed in the sky.

The aerial phenomena seen in the videos remain characterized as unidentified, Pentagon officials said in a statement at the time.

All three videos had been leaked years earlier, but Pentagon officials said they declassified the footage to dispel any misconceptions the public had about whether the footage circulating was real or not.

Another leaked Navy video, captured in July 2019, showed an unidentified sphere-shaped object flying over the water near San Diego. The footage, obtained by a documentary maker and shared with NBC News, appeared to show the mysterious flying object for a few minutes before disappearing into the water.

And on Sunday, two former Navy pilots were interviewed by 60 Minutes on CBS News about a UFO sighting over the Pacific Ocean in 2004. Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich spotted the unidentified object during a training exercise but was unable to classify it. Fravor described it as a small white object resembling a Tic-Tac, adding that it lacked conventional exhaust plumes and had no fenders or visible markings.

It also moved erratically, the pilots said.

In an interview with NBC News that aired in February, Fravor described the 2004 encounter, calling the object the strangest and most obscure thing I have ever seen fly.

As soon as we look down we see the flowing water, then we see this little white Tic Tac, Fravor told NBC “The Overview.” It was facing north-south and it was going just forward, backward, left, right, he said, adding that it was bouncing like a ping-pong ball.

Fravor said he approached the mysterious object to take a closer look at it, and it began to reflect its movements. When the pilot got within half a mile of the UFO, he suddenly disappeared, he said.

When did it all start?

Interest in UFO sightings, especially by the military, is not new.

In 2007, the US Department of Defense quietly established the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was designed to investigate UFO sightings. The secret $ 22 million initiative was shut down in 2012, and its existence was first recognized in December 2017, following a report on the program published by the New York Times. The Times reported that the initial funding for the programs came largely at the behest of former Democratic Senate Leader Harry Reid.

In 2019, the Navy developed new guidelines for pilots to report unidentified aircraft, with the goal of formalizing a process to investigate these types of mystery sightings. The updated guidance came in response to a number of reports of unauthorized and / or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled distances and designated airspace in recent years, ”officials said. the Navy at Politico in a statement at the time.

An unidentified aerial phenomenon in a US military video DoD via To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science What is a UFO?

While UFOs are often synonymous with aliens in pop culture, the designation does not necessarily refer to aliens. An unidentified flying object is simply any object that cannot be classified as a known aircraft.

Several of the UFO sightings reported by Navy pilots involved unusually shaped objects that flew at high speeds, often maneuvering in bewildering ways to aviation experts and without visible propulsion.

But aliens aside, the Pentagon has been interested in UFOs because they could pose threats to national security. Lt. Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, told 60 Minutes that training flight pilots have seen unexplained phenomena every day for at least a few years.

I’m frankly worried, Graves said in the 60 Minutes interview. You know, if these were tactical planes from another country hanging around up there, that would be a huge problem. But because it looks slightly different, they weren’t ready to face it. Were happy to ignore the fact that these are out there watching us every day.

Whether the UFO sightings are the result of advanced technology from foreign adversaries or have more bizarre and otherworldly origins, government officials need to have the facts, said Luis Elizondo, a former senior military officer. intelligence and former director of Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification. Program.

They have a responsibility to always act in a way that is in the best interests of the United States and the American people, Elizondo told NBC News. This subject is no different from any other national security issue, and we must remain diligent, deliberate, and perceptive.

Why is this happening now?

The report that will be delivered to Congress in June is the result of a provision in the $ 2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and credits bill that President Donald Trump signed off last year. The stipulation called for a detailed analysis of data and intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena from the Office of Naval Intelligence, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and the FBI.

Some senators are pushing other lawmakers and government officials to do more to investigate encounters with mysterious flying objects.

I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously, said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., 60 Minutes.

Rubios’ comments add support for other calls to treat possible UFO sightings with legitimacy rather than fringe beliefs, a recent change that was reported in The New Yorker titled How the Pentagon started to take UFOs seriously.

Christopher Mellon, a senior defense official who served in the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, said more needed to be done, adding that the process of reporting UFO sightings should be de-stigmatized.

I hope this administration gives our military the support they deserve, Mellon told NBC News. On that matter, that means determining as soon as possible what threat, if any, is posed by the unidentified vehicles brazenly and repeatedly violating the restricted airspace of the United States by hovering around our warships. Our people are naturally and rightly concerned and little has been done to address their concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos