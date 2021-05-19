United States spares Germany’s ally in sanctions against Nord Stream gas pipeline | Associated press





REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russian companies and ships for their work on a European gas pipeline the United States opposes, but chose not to punish the German company that oversees the project.

The move to spare the German company and its CEO for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 project, made public in a report to Congress, comes as President Joe Biden seeks to mend relations with a key ally that have been disrupted under the Trump administration.

But the decision not to penalize the German company angered Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as other Nord Stream 2 critics who hoped to stop the project by targeting the company and its leader. The pipeline is 95% complete, although construction has not yet started on its final stage in German waters.

The United States has long opposed the pipeline, which would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany. He argues that the pipeline threatens European energy security and poses risks to Ukraine and Poland by bypassing the two countries.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Nord Stream 2 poses a threat to US security interests and the stability of regional allies.

I made it clear to the Biden administration from day one that everything should be done to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, ”said Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire.

Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, said the move would help Russia.

Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also spoke out against Bidens’ decision not to sanction German company.

The White House has said it remains opposed to the pipeline.

The Biden administration has made it clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal; It is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security, said Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy senior press secretary at the White House.

The administration announced the sanctions as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to sit in Iceland for his first in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Their meeting was already expected to be arguments amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Washington and Moscow.

The administration imposed sanctions on eight Russian ships and companies involved. The German company, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its German managing director have also been identified as violating US law. But Biden is using presidential authority to lift sanctions against them under a national interest exemption in the legislation.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who spoke to Blinken on the matter on Tuesday by telephone, welcomed the decision regarding the German interests involved.

We see this as a constructive step that we will gladly continue to discuss with our partners in Washington, Maas told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the project, noting that Russian gas already flows freely in Europe along other routes, including the existing Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state-owned Gazprom, with investments from several European companies. Domestic critics in Germany have argued that the pipeline should be scrapped due to Russia’s treatment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

By choosing not to hit Germany with sanctions and focusing on Russian companies, the administration has escalated a battle with lawmakers, some of whom have now suspended the appointments of several of the administrations chosen for high-level positions at the State Department and threaten to block others. .

Nord Stream 2 drew bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill, with administration critics such as Sen. Ted Cruz, of R-Texas and Representative Michael McCaul, of R-Texas, joining Democrats such as Sen. New Jersey Robert Menendez, Delaware Senator Chris Coons and Shaheen.

In Germany, the two main contenders for Merkel’s succession after the general election on September 26 in the country have contrasting positions on the pipeline.

Lee reported from Reykjavik, Iceland. Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City. Lisa Mascaro in Washington and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

