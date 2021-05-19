U.S. Airlines Scramble To Find Call Center Staff When Returning From Travel





A Delta Connection Embraer ERJ-175LR aircraft lands as a United Express Embraer ERJ-175LR aircraft waits for take off at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 10, 2018. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

U.S. airlines scramble to add staff and upgrade technology as they face anger over extended call center wait times while facing an increase in air travel after COVID-19 vaccinations.

“#Delta 9 hour wait on hold is one way to run an airline,” read a Twitter post from a Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) customer.

After being locked in for a year, travelers balance the prospect of the Florida sun or the crisp mountain air of Montana and Wyoming – among America’s fastest growing travel markets – with frustrations in the process. reservation.

By July, domestic air fares and capacity in the United States could approach pre-pandemic levels, experts say, but the overall staffing of the three old carriers fell by about 20% last year.

While travelers can easily book new vacations online for flight changes or travel credits – transactions that have exploded during the pandemic – they often have to go through call centers, which also handle a plethora of questions. on COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements.

To support the increased call volume, Delta is adding staff and overtime, hiring temporary summer contractors and accelerating technology upgrades to self-service options, a spokesperson said.

“Our wait times are currently not where we would like them to be,” he said.

American Airlines (AAL.O) said it was hiring hundreds of reservation agents to help spike calls, while United Airlines (UAL.O) said it was working to shorten times to ‘wait through staff increases and technology upgrades, without providing details.

U.S. airlines have received billions of dollars in government aid to pay wages and protect jobs during the pandemic, but have also encouraged workers to take voluntary time off to reduce staffing because they don’t know how much long the crisis or government aid would last.

Willie Walsh, the head of the International Air Transport Association, said on Wednesday that decisions by carriers around the world to withdraw planes and lay off staff could hamper the recovery of the aviation industry. Read more

The booming domestic demand for leisure travel in the United States, as more Americans get vaccinated, has surprised many in the industry, leaving airport services to car rental companies and hotels across the country. short of staff.

The strength of the rebound has possible implications beyond the airline industry as economists argue that air traffic is closely linked to overall economic output and is often seen as a guide to consumer confidence.

However, analyst John Grant of flight data specialist OAG warned on Wednesday that the traffic of US domestic airlines could be “overheated,” suggesting that traditional carriers are likely to reshape their networks to more international markets once they quit. ‘they will reopen.

Still, Grant said plans by ultra-low cost US carriers and start-ups to build domestic capacity “must be good news for all airports of all sizes across the United States over the next several years. “.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos