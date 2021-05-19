British lawmakers press government over Israel-Gaza conflict





London

James Cleverly, Secretary of State for the Middle East and North Africa of the British government, was pressed in Congress on Wednesday for ongoing violence in Gaza.

In a parliamentary statement, Cleverly insisted that the British government is working with partners on a peaceful resolution to the violence.

“We are supporting the efforts of the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar to do this, and we are working closely with the United States. “We also prioritize our own diplomatic efforts through bilateral and multilateral channels.”

He pointed to talks between the British and Israeli foreign ministers, the Palestinian Prime Minister, and the United Nations Security Council. He added that Britain will attend the UN emergency general meeting later this week.

Then cleverly used his statements to put pressure on Hamas. He said Britain is “apparently” blaming Israeli rocket attacks and that Tel Aviv has self-defense rights.

“We urge all parties to work together to reduce tensions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Britain makes it clear that the historical phenomenon of Jerusalem must be respected. Violence against peaceful worshipers of any faith is unacceptable. “Said Cleverly.

In the UK’s position on Israel’s forced eviction, demolition and settlement, the Minister urged Israeli authorities to “immediately cease policies related to settlement expansion and seek solutions from both countries instead.”

“The UK will continue our intensive diplomatic efforts in the region focused on securing a ceasefire and creating conditions for sustainable peace,” he added.

Congressman discussion

Members of the House of Representatives from all parties have pressed government ministers for more details on what the government is doing.

Layla Moran, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, who is from Palestine and is the party’s diplomatic spokesman, said: And a week later, the number of children in Palestine is now 63 in Gaza alone. My heart was broken before and now it is broken.

“We need a ceasefire. Britain should not leave it to France to become a major supporter of the UN resolution calling for it. This government is circumventing its historical responsibility, and it is time to take it a step further.

“So today I wear my copyye, realizing that if we want lasting peace, we can’t go back to what we used to be. Police cruelty, detonation, oppression. We need a peace process that is not destroyed before it begins. So, if this government promises lasting peace, why not recognize the state of Palestine?”

Cleverly, he acknowledged Moran’s “passion” for the Palestinian people and her background, but said Britain is working with partners to bring a ceasefire and a “meaning two-state solution.

On the issue of acknowledging the Palestinian state, Kleberley said the issue should be debated of course, but now is not the time to put all efforts into an immediate ceasefire.

Conservative Congressman Tobias Ellwood, who is also chairman of the Defense Choice Committee, said: “Given our history and our legacy, can Britain rely more on this?

“We call for a ceasefire. Let’s ask the United States to join us as well. It is difficult to know how to gain tactical or strategic advantage on both sides by continuing this conflict. But once we reach the ceasefire, the challenges of that old legacy will remain, and Israel will need a partner to cooperate with. And my worries are that the Palestinian elections haven’t been held for 16 years, Hamas is now backed by Iran, and I’m not interested in working with Fatah in the West Bank as well as in Israel.”

“Maybe neighboring Muslim countries, especially those that have just signed the Abrahamic Agreement, will be able to encourage Palestinians to hold new elections, inviting Israel to get more representative voices to work with. Added.

Britain cleverly said it supports elections for Palestinian authorities and negotiated political solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jeremy Corbyn, Congressman, former Labor Party leader and outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause, said: “The image of death, destruction, and loss of life in this area is terrible. Targeted bombing in the destruction of buildings in Gaza, tanks, education and health facilities in the West Bank is absolutely terrible.

“Can the Minister accurately describe the nature of the military relations between Britain and Israel? What is the nature of your cooperation with Israel?”

Corbyn continued to ask whether British weapons, munitions, or drones were used in attacks or surveillance leading to attacks on occupied Palestinian territories.

Cleverly, he said the UK has a strong arms license export system and has taken responsibility seriously in this regard. He added that Hamas has something to do with Iran and that Britain has urged all countries to take arms exports as seriously as Britain does.

