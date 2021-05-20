US STOCKS – US stocks fall after Fed minutes, crypto crash





(For a live Reuters blog on US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) (Adding details)

By Echo Wang

May 19 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting in April showed attendees that the U.S. economy was falling short of central bank targets, some planning to discuss reducing its bond buying program.

The S&P 500 added to losses after the minutes were released revealed that a number of Fed policymakers believed that if the economy continued to grow rapidly, it would become appropriate “at some point” in future meetings of the Fed. start discussing a reduction in monthly Fed purchases. government bonds, a policy designed to keep long-term interest rates low.

“Participants, as well as Fed staff, continue to believe that these inflationary pressures that are starting to become evident will remain transitory to them and will likely subside as we move into 2022,” said Bill Northey. . , Senior Director of Investments at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Strong inflation readings and signs of labor shortages in recent weeks have fueled fears and stirred stock markets despite assurances from Fed officials that the price hike would be temporary.

All three major indices hit their session lows in morning trading after opening sharply lower, then partially recovering before the Fed minutes release exerted them again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.62 points, or 0.48%, to 33,896.04, the S&P 500 fell 12.15 points, or 0.29%, to 4,115.68 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 3.90 points, or 0.03%, to 13,299.74.

Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 10.70 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.60 billion for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The story continues

Contributing to a no-risk mood on Wednesday, Bitcoin and Ether plunged following China’s decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

The two major digital currencies fell 30% and 45% respectively, but they significantly reduced their losses in afternoon trading after two of their biggest backers, Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood reiterated their support for bitcoin. .

Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global, miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings saw their shares drop sharply on Wednesday. Falling issues outnumbered those that rose on the NYSE by a 2.15 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.71 to 1 favored the declines.

The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52 week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 34 new highs and 49 new lows. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos