British Rail Is Simplified But Still Substantially Privatized | Railway industry





The rail industry will be simplified, but it will be practically privatized with a rebranding of the Great British Railways, and the government will make a pledge when it announces its long-awaited overhaul on Thursday.

The white paper will be replaced by contracts that put control over rail infrastructure and services under the new general public authority, and franchises will incentivize private companies for punctuality and efficiency instead of making a profit.

The Great British Railways will not only operate and plan the network, but will also provide online tickets, information and rewards to passengers across the country.

We will streamline and simplify our rates, including expanding our contactless and pay-as-you-go systems to more locations across the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was a great believer in railroads, adding: For too long, passengers have not achieved the level of service they deserve.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said passengers have failed due to years of fragmentation, confusion and excessive complexity. He said the Great British Railways will be one familiar brand with a bold new vision for on-time service passengers, simpler tickets, and a modern, green railroad that meets the needs of the country.

Keith Williams, chairman of the Williams Review, who received a mandate after the 2018 timetable failure but held the presentation for 18 months, said: Our plans were built around passengers and consisted of new contracts that prioritize superior performance, better service, and better value rates. It creates clear leadership and a real sense of responsibility when things go wrong.

The government said it has worked to grow the railroad network despite structural difficulties for railroads after Corona 19. The change, he said, is the only way to drive significant efficiencies of the railroad, increase costs, reduce complexity and redundancy, increase flexibility, change work practices, and protect services and jobs in the long run.

From the end of June, a new national flexible season ticket will be introduced to lure part-time commuters, and the current number of passengers is only 39% of the pandemic epidemic level.

The Labor Party said the reviews raised more questions than they answered. Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon said: The increase in rates broke the $1 billion network rail cut and promises to communities across the country. Another example of pastors talking about good games.

The union reflected its concerns. TSSA Secretary General Manuel Cortes said the plan is filing the fissure of privatization.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch added that he missed the opportunity to have a clean break. The government talks about ending the fragmentation generation, but it leaves the same private companies in place, making it a truly unified national rail network.

Mick Whelan, Aslef, Secretary General of the Train Drivers’ Union, said: To justify service cuts.

Andy Bagnall, Secretary General of the Rail Delivery Group, said the train operator had called for many of the promised reforms. In order for the white paper to improve its journey and meet its potential to provide independent oversight and clear responsibility, it’s important to get the details right. , Create a new set of rates that are simpler and have a higher value for money.

