US calls for efforts to stop Nord Stream 2 pipeline from afar





The Biden administration said shutting down Nord Stream 2 has come a long way now that the Russia-to-Germany pipeline is over 90% complete, a change in tone that came as the United States delayed the sanction of the company supervising its construction.

In a report to Congress on Wednesday, the State Department said that Nord Stream 2 AG and its chief executive officer Matthias Warnig were engaging in activities punishable under US law, but that the administration would waive the penalties for reasons of national security.

An administration official who briefed reporters said the odds of stopping the completion of the pipeline were increasingly slim and suggested that President Joe Biden wishes to avoid a confrontation with Germany and others. allies of the European Union who support the project.

The official said lifting the sanctions would allow time for further discussions and that the United States hopes Germany will address its concerns that the pipeline is a boon to Russia and undermines European energy security.

Maintaining the sanctions “would have a negative impact on US relations with Germany, the EU and other European allies and partners,” the administration said in its report to Congress. The administration added that close cooperation with these allies was needed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and “counter malicious behavior from Russia and China” and Iran.

“Our opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is unwavering,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday. “Although we do not always agree, our alliances remain strong and our position is in line with our commitment to strengthen our transatlantic relationship as a matter of national security.”

Four ships were sanctioned by the United States in the latest round of sanctions on the pipeline, along with entities such as the Russian government-owned Marine Rescue Service.

But it’s the suspension of sanctions for Nord Stream 2 and Warnig, a German citizen, that really matters. The waiver avoids escalating a confrontation with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and is in line with Biden’s goal of working closely with the allies despite their disagreements.

He also came shortly before Blinken met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in Iceland as the two sides prepare for a summit in the coming weeks between. Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latest moves have angered members of Congress from both parties who want to see the pipeline shut down. They argue that it makes European nations more dependent on Russia and rewards Putin at the expense of national security concerns.

“The administration’s decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Nord Stream 2 AG and company CEO Matthias Warnig, citing US national interests, is simply wrong,” said Senator James Risch of Idaho, on highest Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement. .

“The completion of this pipeline poses a threat to US security interests and the stability of our partners in the region,” Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said in a statement. “The administration must respect its commitment to Congress. All options available to prevent its completion should be used. “

Why the world is worried about the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline: QuickTake

Reports that the sanctions were lifted were greeted with relief in Russia, where shares of Gazprom PJSC rose 2.8% before slashing gains in an overall weaker Russian market. BCS Global Markets analysts said a looser US stance on Nord Stream 2 is positive for the stock.

Construction of the pipeline began in 2018 and it has become a major source of friction between the United States and its European allies, particularly Germany, under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Biden has taken essentially the same position as Trump: the project undermines European security by tying the continent more closely to Moscow.

But Biden is also wary of punishing allies like Germany on the issue, as part of a larger attempt to overhaul the way the United States conducts diplomacy and heal some of the divisions with other created nations. by Trump’s “America First” approach to foreign policy. U.S. officials also argued their options were extremely limited given that the pipeline was 90% complete when Biden took office.

“This is a good time not only for Nord Stream 2, but also for US-German and US-Russian relations,” said Katja Yafimava, senior researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. “Sanctioning NS2 would not stop the project, but it would further increase US tensions with Russia, as the two countries appear to at least seek to prevent their relationship from deteriorating further.

Congress pressure

The administration came under pressure from lawmakers on both sides to block the Moscow-based Gazprom project after a congressional-mandated report released in February named just one vessel – the Russian-flagged Fortuna – subject to sanctions.

Supporters of the action in Congress argue that US law requires sanctions against any foreign entity if it aided in the construction of the pipeline. They also say that while the United States may seek to ease tensions with Germany, it risks alienating other allies such as Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states.

The 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) pipeline will help Germany secure a relatively inexpensive gas supply amid declining European production. It’s also part of Gazprom’s decades-long efforts to diversify its export options to Europe as the region moves away from nuclear power and coal.

– With the help of Vanessa Dezem

