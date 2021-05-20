UK Starts Extensive Trials of Third Boost Vaccine of Covid Vaccine





The UK is laying the scientific basis for a third booster of the Covid-19 vaccine in the fall, and is already undergoing extensive clinical trials to evaluate the impact of seven different jabs on people who have already received Oxford/AstraZeneca or BioNTech/ twice. . Pfizer dosage.

The new Cov-Boost study “will provide data on immunogenicity and side effects later this year to inform the government’s decision on whether people should be vaccinated or not,” Saul said. Faust of the University of Southampton, chief investigator of the trial.

Researchers at 18 test sites across the UK aim to recruit 2,900 fully vaccinated applicants earlier this year. They will receive a third shot of one of seven vaccines expected to be released in the fall.

Some participants will receive the same AstraZeneca or Pfizer shots as the original two. Others will get a different Covid vaccine at half or full dose, or a meningitis vaccine used as a control. Includes products from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Valneva, CureVac and Novavax, as well as AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

“We are leading the world with Cov-Boost,” said Matthew Snape of Oxford University, another leader in the £19.3m trial. Several manufacturers are studying the effects of a third dose of their vaccine, but no one else is planning a “mix and match” study of the same size.

Cov-Boost researchers will study two major aspects of the volunteer’s response to the third dose. One is “immunogenicity”. Zap succeeded in enhancing T cells and antibodies to protect against Covid.

The other is a side effect. Another pioneering UK trial called Com-Cov, led by Snape, reported last week that mixing the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine increased the risk of unpleasant short-term side effects such as fatigue and fever.

Cov-Boost is testing the boost ability of a vaccine made from the original Wuhan strain of Sars-Cov-2 to protect against strains that raise concerns, such as those first identified in Kent, South Africa, Brazil and most recently in India. .

While some manufacturers are applying vaccines to recognize these strains, Snape said it wouldn’t necessarily provide better results than the original Zap’s booster injections because of the immunological concept of “original antigenic sin”. Never forget your first love”.

Sometimes the memory of the immune system’s response to the first injection impairs the response to the slightly altered version of the vaccine, Snape said: “Stand to the original strain, but build antibodies to a level high enough to cope with the new virus. It is better to do it. transform.”

An important goal of the trial is to “make sure that half the dose is sufficient to provide an adequate immune response from the booster vaccine,” Faust said. “If half the dose is available, the same amount of vaccine can immunize twice as many people.”

