Covid booster to vaccinate UK volunteers for third time | Medical research





A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to thousands of volunteers as part of a trial to investigate vaccines that can be used as boosters to protect against new strains and prevent hospitals from overwhelming with potential new waves of infection this winter. This is injected. .

The world’s first Cov-Boost trial, which provides important data on the effect of a tertiary vaccination on a patient’s immune response, studies the effect of administering an additional one of seven vaccines to 2,886 UK participants. The dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine you have already received.

This test will not only examine the level of protection provided by the third dose, but will also look at any side effects caused by these booster jabs. The results will be used by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) to determine whether a booster dose is required and which vaccine is best suited for this use. Results are expected until the end of August, and in September JCVI will make a final decision.

The UK has already ordered more than 60 million Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccines so that booster jabs can be administered starting this fall if needed. These doses will be the same formulations currently available, not a modified version of the vaccine that has been modified to cover new circulating strains such as B.1.617.2, which was first discovered in India.

In addition to the Pfizer Zap, the Cov-Boost trial will examine the impact of volunteers given an Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or five other vaccines as boosters in addition to the two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine they have already received. In some cases, people will get half the vaccine with a booster jab.

Another vaccine to be tested is the Moderna vaccine. Janssen and Novavax vaccines being evaluated by the Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) Two vaccines undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in the UK are the CureVac vaccine using the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the killed Sars-CoV-2. It is a Valneva vaccine that uses a virus to trigger an immune response. The UK government has already gained access to all these vaccines.

Professor Saul Faust, head of the NIHR Southampton clinical research facility and chief researcher of clinical trials, said Booster’s hope is to raise antibody levels enough to handle existing and variant strains of the coronavirus.

There are two ways to do this. One is to increase the antibody levels of the original vaccine strain sufficiently, and the other is to change the vaccine. This is not a test for an altered vaccine that is a study for the future.

Faust and colleagues will measure the level of immune response triggered by the third vaccination and how successful this is against the Indian strain, the strain first discovered in Kent and South Africa, and the new strain of concern. About the original infinite transformation.

The researchers will also investigate the side effects caused by booster doses of these vaccines in both younger adults and older adults compared to the meningococcal vaccine, a placebo vaccine used to prevent meningitis.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: The UK’s vaccination program is a phenomenal national effort, with 7 out of 10 UK adults getting their first Covid-19 jab.

We will do everything we can to secure the future of this country from infectious diseases and other threats to health security, and this world’s first clinical trial data will help plan our booster program later this year. is.

I have had all of the Covid-19 vaccines and I urge everyone who qualifies to enroll in this study and participate in protecting the most vulnerable people in this country and around the world in the coming months and years.

The researchers are asking adults aged 30 or older who received their first vaccination in December or January to enroll in the study, and volunteers are expected to be invited to screening at one of 18 testing sites across the UK from early June. It’s possible.

