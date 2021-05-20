UK wage growth surged sharply in April as closures eased





In April, wage hikes for large UK employers recovered sharply as the ease of containment restrictions increased firms’ confidence in the economic outlook.

However, economists said there is little evidence that wage increases will accelerate to a level that could continue to increase inflation above the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target.

According to XpertHR, which collects data from about 1,600 organizations in the public and private sector, the median base salary from 3 months to April is 1.9%, the highest since November. Salary payments have averaged 1% since November.

These figures add evidence that conditions in the labor market have improved as retail and hospitality re-hired employees to prepare for resumption, other employers plan new investments and resume projects that were held on hold during the pandemic. They corroborate a recent survey that businesses have to pay higher salaries to fill vacancies.

Sheila Attwood, editor in chief of XpertHR’s payroll and HR affairs, said the recent quarterly change based on 162 payroll settlements was due to a number of deals that went into effect in April, and settling levels rise”.

Even after April’s pick-up, most of the payroll deals over the past three months were less valuable than the same employee they received a year ago, and nearly a fifth caused a payroll freeze, Attwood said. In some sectors, headline increases in salaries to aid hiring may be accompanied by less welcome changes, such as reducing paid vacation or vacation pay, she added.

Many economists say that despite reports of recent surges in employment and shortages of employees in some sectors, pressure on employers to raise wages will be limited, and there is still a large number of retreats and pools of new unemployed or inactive workers. You can find a job.

“The labor market is sluggish. . . Samuel Tombs of consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics points out that while many public sector workers are facing wage freezes, the statutory minimum wage increase in April was the lowest since 2013.

James Smith, economist at ING, an investment bank, said it is likely that wage pressures are generally “reasonably favorable” despite the lack of skills in certain industries, “despite the green sprouts appearing in the job market.

Currently, official data on income is distorted by the widespread use of vacation and many low-paid employees who have left the workforce while shutting down hospitality, retail and leisure. Usual salary.

The National Statistical Office said on Tuesday that after adjusting for these effects, the base real-term growth rate of total wages averaged about 1.5% from March to March, and the base growth rate of regular wages excluding bonuses was an average of 2%.

