American House condemns Atlanta shootings and Asian-American racism





The United States House passed a resolution on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, condemning the mass shooting of March 16 in Atlanta and reaffirming the commitment of Congress to address racism and violence against the Asian American community. Megan Varner / Getty Images. Courtesy of the Georgia Recorder.

WASHINGTON The United States House on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the March 16 mass shooting in Atlanta and reaffirming Congressional commitment to address racism and violence against the Asian-American community, which has seen an increase in hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

The resolution, H. Res. 275, enacted, 244-180, although more than a dozen Republicans argued that it was premature to label the Atlanta shooting as a hate crime. Overall, 30 Republicans backed him, along with every Democratic vote.

Six Asian women and two more died in the shooting at Asian-owned spas on the Atlanta subway, and Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willishas said they were being targeted because of their race, national origin and gender.

House Republicans also argued that the Atlanta measure was partisan and blamed former President Donald Trump for mounting attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Throughout the pandemic and his presidency, Trump has made racist remarks about the connections between the coronavirus and people of Asian descent.

A study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found a 164% increase in reported hate crimes against Asians in 16 of America’s largest cities since last year. Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks hatred and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States, reported 6,603 hate incidents from March 19, 2020 to March 31 of this year.

Republicans said the language of the measure was too partisan.

Today my colleagues brought forward a resolution that I believe is linked to political coups, Representative Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) told the House.

It seems like a veiled criticism of President Trump. And [the resolution] unnecessarily politicizing this horrific tragedy is inappropriate, and I think it is unwise for Congress to presume motive in the midst of an ongoing investigation.

However, the resolution does not label the Atlanta shooting a hate crime, nor does it mention the former president or condemn his words.

He notes that the use of anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric related to COVID19, such as the Chinese virus, Wuhan virus and kung flu, has perpetuated the anti-Asian stigma that has resulted in the harassment, the aggression and the scapegoat of Asian Americans for the COVID19 pandemic. .

Georgia Democrats defended the resolution during the House floor debate on Tuesday night.

Rep. Hank Johnson, (D-Ga.), Said the measure puts the House on the record, condemning racist shootings in Atlanta. That’s what he does, that’s all he does.

Atlanta and the South are no strangers to whites who use violence to terrorize and harm communities of color, Johnson said. But even though cities past and present are marred by white supremacy, Atlanta is also too busy a city to be hated. It is a city that continues to be a catalyst for progress and triumph.

Representatives Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux, also Democrats from Georgia, said they visited the families of the victims killed in the shooting.

I can tell you the deep pain that came from it, McBath said of the families she visited. Racism just has no place in our communities, in this country.

Bourdeaux said that the Asian American community has faced xenophobic attacks over the past year and that this resolution will affirm our commitment to fight hatred and bigotry against the AAPI community and condemn the hateful actions taken at Atlanta.

Republicans also argued that the resolution was premature because the trial for the murders had not even started and investigators did not officially label the mass shooting as a hate crime.

It has nothing to do with the trial, said Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.). It has to do with these murdered innocents.

Willis, the prosecutor, said she is seeking the death penalty for Long.

Separately, the House on Tuesday passed a bill, S.937, that would establish a position within the Justice Department to investigate the increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

It grew by an overwhelming majority in the Senate, 94-1, with only Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, opposed. He argued that the data system for reporting hate crimes could fall into the government’s overbreadth.

The bill passed the House in a 364-62 vote and will head to President Joe Bidens’ office to be signed into law.

