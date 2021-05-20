UK travelers visiting France may request proof of accommodation as part of the changes since Brexit. France





British visitors to France after Brexit may be required to present proof of accommodation, including official proof obtained in advance, if staying with friends or family after Covid-related travel restrictions have been lifted.

This rule, which has been applied to British travelers since the UK left the EU, requires everyone in France hosting a non-EU nationality to fill out a form of proof and submit it to the City Hall for approval, this process can take up to a month . .

Stamped and returned will cost 30 (26) and must be forwarded to the guest with a form requiring proof such as address, income and residency so that it can be shown at the border upon request. .

Second homeowners and vacationers staying at a hotel or rental property do not need proof, but you may need to provide proof of where to stay in France, such as utility bills or booking confirmations.

It is not clear to what extent these rules will actually be enforced for British travelers, consistent with the Schengen area border requirements for third-country nationals and long applied to people visiting France from countries such as the United States.

However, explanations of abuse of EU citizens in the UK cannot rule out the possibility of more stringent border screening in the future, and the UK government has advised travelers to follow the rules, including those staying with friends and family.

British nationals visiting France should be prepared to show proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation confirmation or a documentary documentary certificate, at the border if staying with a host, a government spokesman said.

They added that travelers should check advice from foreign, federal and development offices for details on Covid-related requirements and restrictions, and noted that FCDO is currently advising on all trips except mandatory travel to France. .

Border controllers may also ask non-EU visitors to show proof of return tickets or funding to purchase, as well as proof that they can cover the cost of their stay and have adequate health insurance.

A spokesman said the UK government is now calling for urgent clarity from the French government on what exactly is the medical insurance requirements for British tourists staying in private accommodation.

All UK nationals must continue to hold a valid EHIC or GHIC (Global Health Insurance Card) and travel to the EU must have travel insurance that meets all requirements, the spokesperson added.

You only need one proof per family, but according to campaign group Rift, you need one for each group of friends. Some travelers, including those who come to France due to serious illness or the death of a relative, are exempt.

