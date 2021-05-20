US weighs in on changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions





A United Airlines passenger plane takes off with New York in the background, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, United States, December 6, 2019. REUTERS / Chris Helgren / File Photo

The Biden administration has weighed changes to the sweeping travel restrictions that prevent much of the world’s population from coming to the United States, but has made no decision, government and government officials told Reuters. industry.

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions for non-European visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the door to the blocks for all Britons and Americans who have been vaccinated .

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries have approved a May 3 European Commission proposal to relax the criteria for determining safe countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, EU sources have said. .

Biden’s administrative agencies have been holding meetings for more than a month and are reaching out to industry officials to find out when and how they could start lifting travel restrictions first imposed in early 2020 in response to COVID- 19 which prevents a large part of the world’s population from entering. United States.

Asked whether the United States would allow vaccinated Europeans to enter, a White House spokesman said no changes were planned in travel restrictions at this time.

The US Travel Association said it hopes “the science-based, risk-based plan to reopen international travel by European unions will hopefully spur the United States on to heeding numerous calls for a plan. and a timetable for safely reopening our borders “.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a press conference on Wednesday that any decision to lift the restrictions “is ultimately a public health decision and there is an interagency process and obviously the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) “plays a leading role.

Buttigieg added: “There are two ways to look at this – one is to look at countries, the other is to look at travelers,” in terms of trying to maximize safety and allow more travel.

A coalition of US and EU travel groups, airlines, unions, businesses and airports has called for a complete reopening of the US and UK air transport market as safely as possible “- and hope both governments will lift restrictions by early June.

Almost all of Europe still prohibits most American travelers from visiting, while Britain allows American visitors but requires a 10-day quarantine on arrival and two COVID-19 tests.

Since early 2020, the US has banned nearly all non-US citizens who have recently visited the UK and much of Europe, as well as China, Iran and Brazil. This year, Washington added South Africa and India to the list.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

