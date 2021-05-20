UK between public vaccination and Indian strain spread





According to the UK’s Vice-Chairman, the UK is in a “honesty competition” to vaccinate the population to overcome the threat of the Indian coronavirus mutation.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the jab rate over the next few weeks will be critical to ensuring the prime minister can lift all Covid restrictions on June 21, as stated in his roadmap.

NHS England said more than a million people between the ages of 34 and 35 will receive text messages on Thursday or Friday asking them to prepare the Covid vaccine as part of an effort to “turbo boost” their vaccine program.

It comes amid growing confidence within the government that the vaccine available in the UK will work against Indian strains and that the B1617.2 mutation will be less contagious than it was initially feared.

In the UK, approximately 3,000 cases of Indian strains were identified, up from 2,323 declared on Monday, and soaring tests were published in several regions to control the spread.

Professor Van-Tam said at a Downing Street press conference Wednesday: “I personally presented this as a straight race between the contagiousness of this new strain and vaccine delivery.

“The NHS is doing everything it can to strengthen it, and this is a challenge that will allow us to outpace the virus through an active commitment to vaccine delivery within the next two to three weeks. .”

Professor Van-Tam said scientists will get more information about how contagious the Indian strain is by next week compared to the dominant Kent strain in the UK.

Experts were concerned that it could be contagious up to 50% more, but government advisers have suggested that they can see that the study results are only half that.

The spread of the variant of concern has questioned Britain’s plans to ease the rest of the restrictions next month, but Boris Johnson told Commons that his administration is “increased” of “confidence” that the vaccine will prove effective against it.

Sources said Johnson was “more cautiously optimistic” than last week to the White Bench Conservative House Committee in 1922 that he could lift all restrictions next month.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a press briefing earlier this day that in a more cautious tone, the final decision on whether to move to the next stage of the roadmap will be made as late as possible. Action is applied.

“It is too early to say until then,” the cabinet minister said.

Hancock recently defended the government’s move to initiate international travel through a traffic light system after the international holiday ban was lifted on Monday as part of the blockade easing phase.

There was confusion after cabinet colleagues gave different answers this week about the circumstances in which people could visit countries on the’pumpkin list’ where travel is allowed but not recommended.

The Health Minister said that the message that the public “should not go to countries on the amber or red list on holidays” is “clear” and that all visits may be in “exceptional circumstances”.

Passengers arriving from amber-listed countries must self-isolate for 10 days and undergo two tests, Hancock said last week that 30,000 home visits were conducted to ensure that people were being quarantined.

But Michael O’Leary, director of Ryanair, said, “Most British populations don’t understand the rules for traveling to amber-listed destinations.” People are “booking a vehicle” this summer to spend their holidays in places not on the green list. .

International travel rules in England, Wales and Scotland are largely similar.

In Northern Ireland, from May 24th, travel to the communal travel area consisting of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man is permitted to visit family and friends.

However, Stormont Executive has not made a decision on the resumption of international leisure travel in Northern Ireland.

