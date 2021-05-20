Blinken, Lavrov perform well in 1st meeting as US waives sanctions on Russian pipeline





In their first meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both discussed the desire to find ways to work together and advance areas where there are mutual interests – a tone warmer than relations between the two nuclear powers recently. years.

Their meeting laid the groundwork for an expected meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin next month.

It also came the same day that Blinken lifted sanctions on a German company and its leader, building a Russian-backed pipeline called Nord Stream 2, as he said the administration would do everything possible to block its completion. The decision to waive the sanctions, while targeting several Russian ships and companies working on the pipeline, angered Republican and Democratic lawmakers, who imposed such sanctions in a January 1 law.

The two high-level diplomats shook hands in front of the cameras and even burst out laughing in front of the press platoon gathered for their meeting. While their diplomatic niceties point to deep differences and a real low point in US-Russian relations, the possibility of a Biden-Putin meeting seems to interest both sides in resolving some issues.

The two men cited the opportunity to work together on nuclear weapons control, the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran, and peace in Afghanistan.

“Our task is to make the most of the diplomatic opportunities available to us, and we are happy to see that you demonstrate such an approach,” Lavrov told Blinken, calling for an “honest, factual and mutual respect” dialogue. .

Lavrov also specifically mentioned the crippling restrictions on diplomats serving in the two countries. Russia has banned Russian citizens from working for the US embassy and consulates, and has expelled so many diplomats in recent years, making it very difficult for the US to provide consular services in the country, such as visas.

While Biden ordered the expulsion of some Russian diplomats last month, the Trump administration expelled dozens of them throughout former President Donald Trump’s tenure. Lavrov blamed “this great workload” on the “previous” US administration, but called for “building bridges and improving relations,” he said in Russian, with an English-speaking translator.

Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s talking points that the United States will respond when Moscow and its allies are attacked or threatened by Moscow, just as Biden has sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities for his SolarWinds hack, his interference in the 2020 US election continued. the aggression against Ukraine and its use of a chemical weapon to attempt to assassinate Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

But Biden’s team does not want to “escalate or seek conflict,” he added, saying they seek a “predictable and stable relationship” for the good of the Russian and American people and the world.

After completing their opening remarks, the assistants began to remove reporters from the room. Lavrov joked in English: “No one is shouting. No one is asking questions.”

“It’s a slow night in Reykjavik,” Blinken retorted, referring to the Icelandic capital where they were meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council summit.

Both delegations shared a laugh, and as reporters started shouting questions, Blinken joked that Lavrov had made “a mistake” in mentioning questions. The two ignored these questions, including on Nord Stream 2.

The United States accused Russia of building the pipeline to mine Poland and Ukraine by sending natural gas directly to Germany. While Germany, the essential ally of the United States, supports its construction, the United States opposed it for giving Russia increased influence over Europe’s energy needs and threatening its partners with ‘Eastern Europe.

By law, the State Department is required to report to Congress every 90 days on the progress of the pipeline – now about 95% complete – and on US sanctions intended to stop it.

In its last report on Wednesday, however, the State Department informed Congress that it was sanctioning several Russian ships involved in the construction, but using a waiver built into the law to avoid sanctions against the German gas pipeline company and its German executive, which has close ties to the Kremlin.

Blinken admitted in the report that the company and management were in violation of US law, but still waived sanctions – a move that the Republican chief of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul of R-Texas called it “absolutely ridiculous.”

In a statement released as he and Lavrov met, Blinken defended himself by saying: “Our position is in line with our commitment to strengthen our transatlantic relationship as a matter of national security.”

But his decision infuriated not only Republicans, but even some Democrats on Capitol Hill, including the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez. In a statement, he urged the administration to “rip off the band-aid … and move forward with the sanctions imposed by Congress.”

This remains unlikely for the moment. Blinken reiterated that the administration continued to “oppose the completion of this project” which the United States regards as a “maligned Russian-influenced project,” the senior deputy spokesperson for the Department said on Wednesday. ‘State, Jalina Porter. But they don’t want to damage relations with Germany after four years of tension under Trump.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who spoke to Blinken on Tuesday evening by phone, welcomed the move, telling reporters it was “a constructive step that we will gladly continue to discuss with our partners in Washington “.

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos