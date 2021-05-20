Goldman bets on UK anti-money laundering startups





Goldman Sachs has invested $20 million in ComplyAdvantage, an anti-money laundering expert in the UK, and predicts that the banking industry will invest more money to fight financial crime.

ComplyAdvantage uses machine learning to detect and analyze potential financial crime risks, and says its system allows businesses to perform advanced due diligence on their customers while reducing their reliance on manual verification.

James Hayward, Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, said that seeing ComplyAdvantage serving many other startups invested by Goldman has encouraged banks to invest.

“The company has grown at an impressive pace, delivering clear value to its customers. We are excited to support the business as it continues to expand rapidly and helps businesses at all stages manage these critical risks.”

According to a recent report by Burton-Taylor, global spending on anti-money laundering and related activities is expected to reach $1.2 billion in 2020. The largest incumbent providers in the sector include Refinitiv from the London Stock Exchange, Dow Jones from News Corp, and Regulatory DataCorp, which Moody’s acquired for $700 million last year.

Comply Advantage was valued at around $340 million in a previous fundraising round led by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Planning Committee in July. ComplyAdvantage and Goldman declined to disclose their most recent investment terms, but someone close to the company said their valuations have risen to reflect recent growth.

Charlie Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage, described the investment as “great support” for the seven-year-old company and said he is optimistic that it will be a precursor to a close partnership with Wall Street Bank.

“Given that we are capitalized, it’s about partnerships and brands, and what they can give us with the money itself,” said Delingpole.

Banks and other financial services firms are increasing spending on AML and “knowing customers” services after a series of famous scandals, such as the plunder of the Malaysian Development Fund 1MDB, which led Goldman to agree to a $2.9 billion settlement. last year.

ComplyAdvantage reported a net loss of £14m in sales of £10.6m over the 12 months through March 2020, which is the most recent period for which the figures can be verified. Delingpole, who previously co-founded the corporate lender MarketFinance and opened the student-focused website The Student Room before starting college, says ComplyAdvantage’s annual return has increased to around $30 million.

“Being the single source of data for all new and traditional financial institutions when deciding which customers and transactions to process,” said Delingpole, is the company’s ambition.

The business has previously earned most of its revenues in the UK, but has recently focused on expansion in the US, which has registered renowned clients such as consumer lender Affirm.

Goldman’s wealth management department is increasing investments in fintech startups, and Thursday’s deal marks a second investment in UK fintech last month. In April, it invested £50 million in digital bank Starling.

