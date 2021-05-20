American House approves attack on Capitol Hill, Harris opposes measure – Maryland Matters





Thousands of Donald Trump supporters storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6. Protesters stormed the historic building, smashing windows and clashing with police. Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images.

The United States House on Wednesday voted 252-175 to give the green light to the formation of an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not broad. enough and that further investigations are underway.

Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, which would create a 10-member commission inspired by the panel that investigated the September 11 terrorist attacks, with appointed members split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its future has been cast into doubt after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition earlier on Wednesday, saying the commission was unnecessary and the proposal was biased and unbalanced.

Democrats in a 50-50 split Senate would need the votes of 10 Republicans to move forward with debate and a final vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) criticized the GOP’s objections as a shameful concession to former President Donald Trump, who urged Republicans to resist the Democratic trap of a commission of ‘investigation.

Once again, they give in to Donald Trump and prove that the Republican Party is still drunk on the big lie, Schumer said.

House GOP resistance to the committee came even as Republican John Katko, a Republican from New York, was given the green light from his leaders to work with Democrats on the bill, after months of disagreement over the party composition of the committee and Continued.

Maryland’s only Republican congressman, Rep. Andrew P. Harris, voted against the measure.

“The last thing we need right now is another partisan stunt from President Pelosi. Multiple investigations on Jan. 6 are already underway, ”Harris tweeted.

The rest of the Maryland delegation voted in favor of establishing the commission.

Five people died in the January 6 attack, including a United States Capitol Police officer.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, said the commission will be used to attack the GOP. You see, what’s going to happen with the Jan.6 commission is that the media is going to use it to defame Trump supporters and President Trump over the next several years, she said.

Republican Dan Bishop, a Republican from North Carolina, said he felt compelled to defend the Republican leadership from yet another partisan attack by the Democrats. If we are concerned about the danger the police were in on January 6, and they certainly were, then why don’t we worry about the violence, injuries and deaths faced by police officers across the country? He asked.

Democrats said the commission was needed to explore how and why the insurgency took place.

Let’s be clear, democracy itself was severely attacked on Jan.6, said Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona. We are not telling the truth about what happened on January 6, it will happen again.

Homeland Security President Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who drafted the bill with Katko, said on Jan.6 that the world watched Americans storm the U.S. Capitol and attempt to disrupt certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

Given how politically charged the events of January 6 have become, we must come together in a patriotic and bipartisan way and endorse this independent body, just as we did when we approved the creation of the 9/11 Commission. , did he declare.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) Said law enforcement officials on January 6 were beaten, kicked, spat on, harpooned by Confederate battle flags and had their eyes gutted by rioters. We must pay tribute to these brave men and women who fought for hours against the waves of medieval-style violence that rained down on them, said Raskin.

But McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said at least 445 people have already been arrested in connection with the assault and investigations are underway with at least another 100 to be charged. He said bipartisan investigations are also underway in Senate committees.

It is not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation another commission might add to existing law enforcement and congressional efforts, he said. The facts have come out and will continue to be.

Schumer, however, promised there would be Senate votes on the bill.

What House Republicans are doing is beyond insanity, to be under the thumb of Donald J. Trump so far, Schumer said. Letting the most dishonest president in American history dictate the prerogatives of the Republican Party will be his demise, mark my point. Whatever that means for Democrats, it’s bad for America.

At least one Senate Republican, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, told reporters on Wednesday that he was inclined to support the commission’s proposal, according to a news feed from Capitol Hill. When asked if he agrees with McConnell that the commission setup is politically unbalanced, Cassidy replied: At this point, I don’t.

Senator Susan Collins, (R-Maine), told reporters that she supports the concept of a commission to look into what happened on January 6, but that she was concerned about parts of the House bill, including provisions on the selection of staff members.

I also think it’s important that it’s independent and non-partisan, and that means we need to make sure the job gets done this year and doesn’t carry over into the election year, Collins said.

Like McConnell, House Republican leaders have recommended a vote against the commission.

A memo from GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said the legislation is only intended to investigate the January 6 attack and not the political violence preceding and following the attack on 6, including the June 2017 shooting against a GOP congressional baseball team. which left Scalise gravely injured and close to death.

The sole shooter in this case, James Hodgkinson, died of his injuries shortly after the attack. Republicans, pointing to his social media posts advocating Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, and liberal causes, have long argued that Hodgkinson was politically motivated to harm Republicans.

The GOP leadership memo also cited other ongoing investigations and said a Jan.6 commission could undermine prosecutions.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had called for an equal distribution of committee members by party and equal subpoena power, and the measure included that, Democrats said.

Under Bill HR 3233, a commission would be appointed consisting of 10 members, five appointed by the congressional leaders of each party. Members would not be members of Congress or anyone employed by Congress, but rather experts in law enforcement, the military, civil rights, technology and more.

The subpoenas would only be issued by agreement between the Democratic president and the Republican vice president.

The Biden administration said in a statement it supported the measure. The attack on Capitol Hill on Jan.6, 2021 was an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to defeat the will of the American people and threaten the peaceful transition of power, the statement said.

Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said it was high time to launch an investigation. We need a commission with the power and authority to collect evidence and make recommendations across multiple agencies, committees and branches of government affected by the attack, she said.

Former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean and former U.S. Representative Lee Hamilton, chairman and vice-chairman of a commission that investigated the 9/11 attacks, have urged approval of the Jan.6 commission.

Democracy today faces a new threat, Kean and Hamilton said in a statement. The January 6 attack on the United States Capitol was one of the darkest days in our country’s history. Americans deserve an objective and accurate account of what happened. As we did in the aftermath of September 11, it’s time to put partisan politics aside and come together as Americans in a common quest for truth and justice.

[email protected]

