Foreign steamers detained in the UK in April 2021





Two new foreign steamers were detained in British ports during April.

In response to one of Sir Donaldson’s investigations on the prevention of contamination by merchant ships, the Marine and Coast Guard (MCA) publishes details of foreign steamship vessels detained in British ports each month.

The UK is part of a regional agreement on port state control known as the Paris MOU on Paris Port Control, and information about all ships being inspected is centrally stored in an electronic database known as THETIS. This allows vessels with a high risk rating and poor detention records to be subject to future inspections.

Inspection of ships with foreign steamers in British ports is carried out by maritime and coast guard surveyors. Defects may occur if the vessel is found not to comply with the applicable convention requirements. If the deficiencies are too serious, they must be corrected before departure. Then the ship is detained.

All defects must be corrected before departure.

Notes on the list of detention:

Full details of the ship: The attached detention list indicates the ship’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) number, which is uniquely identified and unchanged over the life of the ship. It also shows the ship name and flag status at the time of inspection. Company: In the absence of the company or SMC indicated on the Ship Safety Management Certificate (SMC), it is the party that is judged to be responsible for the operation of the ship at the time of inspection Classification Associations: This list shows the classification society responsible only for the classification of ships. Authorized Body: Conducts statutory investigations and issues statutory certificates on behalf of the flag state. White (WL), Gray (GL) and Blacklist (BL) are published annually at the Paris MoU on July 1st and show the achievements of the flag State. Defects: The defects listed are detainable defects. Details of other defects can be provided upon request. April 2021 Detailed Ship Vessel Name: BULKER BEE 20

GT: 15545

IMO: 9586588

Flag: Malta (whitelist)

Company: Q-Shipping BV

Classification: RINA

Accredited Institution: RINA

ISM Doc: RINA’s approved organization

Authorized organization of ISM SMC: RINA

Date and place of detention: Hull on April 1, 2021

Summary: 8 flaws with one reason for detention

Defect Item Characteristics of Defect Reason for Detention 15150 ISM Not required Yes

The ship was launched on April 10, 2021.

Vessel Name: RIVER ELBE

GT: 1951

IMO: 8602945

Flag: Panama (whitelist)

Company: Wakes & Co. Ltd

Class society: Polish ship registration

Authorized Agency: Dromon Bureau of Shipping

Approved Organization of ISM Doc: Dromon Bureau of Shipping

Authorized body of ISM SMC: Dromon Bureau of Shipping

Date and place of detention: April 12, 2021 in Sheerness

Summary: 19 defects with 6 reasons for detention

Defect Item Nature of Defect Grounds for Detention 07108 Preparation of Fire Fighting Equipment Availability Not Properly Stored Yes 10133 Bridge Operation Unfamiliar Yes 10116 Sailing Publication Expiration Yes 10135 Navigation or Pass Plan Monitoring Not Required Yes 11104 Rescue Boat Damage Yes 15150 ISM Not Required Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Name of the detaining vessel carried over from the previous month: SIRIUS 1

GT: 211

IMO: 8964161

Flag: Nigeria (unknown)

Company: Ambrey Limited

Classification: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Authorized Agency: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Organization approved for ISM document: N/A

Approved organization of ISM SMC: N/A

Date and Place of Detention: Southampton, November 7, 2020

Summary: 11 flaws with two reasons for detention

Defect Item Nature of Defect Reason for Detention 01213 Basic Training Evidence Expiration Yes 01220 Seafarer Employment Agreement (SEA) Not Required Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Vessel Name: SIRIUS 2

GT: 211

IMO: 8977699

Flag: Nigeria (unknown)

Company: Ambrey Limited

Classification: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Authorized Agency: Phoenix Register of Shipping

Organization approved for ISM document: N/A

Approved organization of ISM SMC: N/A

Date and Place of Detention: Southampton, November 12, 2020

Summary: 20 defects with 5 reasons for detention

Defect Item Defect Characteristics Grounds for Detention 01329 MLC Inspection Report, 2006 Missing Yes 01804 Electrically Not Safe Yes 01199 Other (Certificate) Other Yes 10126 Drill and Steering Gear Test Record Not Required Yes 01326 Stability Information Booklet Not Approved Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Ship Name: LIVA GRETA

GT: 851

IMO: 8801072

Flag: Latvia (white list)

Company: Regulus SIA

Classification: RINA

Accredited Institution: RINA

Organizations Approved for ISM Documents: RMRS

Authorized organization of ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and Place of Detention: Birkenhead, January 11, 2020

Summary: 9 flaws with two reasons for detention

Defect Item Defect Characteristics Grounds for Detention 11113 Rescue Boat Launch Device Inoperable Yes 15150-ISM Not as needed Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Vessel Name: POSEIDON

GT: 1412

IMO: 7363217

Flag: Iceland (whitelist)

Company: Neptune EHF

Classification society: NA

Accredited Institution: NA

Organization recognized for ISM documents: DNV-GL

Organization recognized for ISM SMC: N/A (SMC issue: Flag)

Date and place of detention: Hull on July 19, 2018

Summary: 10 flaws with two reasons for detention

Defective Item Defect Characteristics Detention Ground 02106 Hull Damage Deterioration of Star Resistance Hold Yes 07113 Fire Pump Insufficient Pressure Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Vessel Name: TECOIL POLARIS

GT: 1814

IMO No: 8883290

Flag: Russian Federation (list in gray)

Company: Tecoil Shipping Ltd

Classification society: RMRS

Accredited Institution: RMRS

Organization recognized for ISM DOC: RMRS

Authorized organization of ISM SMC: RMRS

Date and place of detention: Immingham, June 6, 2018

Summary: 27 defects with 6 reasons for detention

Defect Item Defect Characteristics Grounds for Detention Prevent (IOPP) Invalid Yes

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

Ship Name: 100% (General Cargo)

GT: 106.

IMO No: 8944446.

Flag: Not registered.

Company: Open Window Inc.

Classification Society: Not classified.

Accredited Agency: Not applicable.

Organizations Recognized for ISM DOC: Not applicable.

Approved organization of ISM SMC: Not applicable

Date and place of detention: March 4, 2010, Lowestoft

Summary: 30 flaws, including 7 reasons for detention

The ship was still detained on April 30, 2021.

