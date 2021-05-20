Facebook’s EU-U.S. Data feeds under threat, here’s what it means





In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is visible on a smartphone screen with the EU flag in the background.

Chukrut Budrul | SOPA Pictures | LightRocket via Getty Images

LONDON Facebook faces a potential ban on the transfer of data from Europeans to the United States. It would be a “big blow” for the social media giant, experts say, and has serious implications for other major US tech companies.

Last week, the High Court of Ireland dismissed a challenge by Facebook over a regulatory investigation that could lead to a ban on the flow of its user information from the European Union to the United States.

It comes after a landmark ruling by the EU’s highest court struck down the use of the Privacy Shield, a framework for transatlantic data sharing.

The move was a victory for Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist who criticized Facebook for the way it handles data about European citizens. Schrems argued that in light of the revelations of US whistleblower Edward Snowden, US law did not provide sufficient protection against oversight by public authorities.

In September, the Irish Data Protection Commission sent Facebook a preliminary order prohibiting it from using an alternative tool, known as standard contract clauses, to send user information from the EU to the United States.

Facebook said the move would threaten its European operations and obtained a temporary order freeze.

Now the way Facebook transfers data from the EU to America is under threat again. The Irish High Court will hold a short hearing on Thursday in which it is expected to lift a stay on the DPC’s order and its investigation into Facebook’s EU-US data feeds.

“Like other companies, we have followed European rules and rely on standard contract terms and appropriate data guarantees to provide a global service and connect people, businesses and charities,” said a door -Facebook speech to CNBC.

“We look forward to defending our compliance with the CPD, as their preliminary ruling could be detrimental not only to Facebook, but also to users and other businesses.”

‘Massive blow’

In the event that Facebook is forced to stop transferring information from Europeans to the United States, experts believe the company will likely be forced to process EU data within the bloc. And the fallout from the original European Court of Justice ruling could affect many other US tech companies.

“In reality, Facebook should ‘split’ its service into a European service and a US service,” Schrems told CNBC by email.

“Absolutely ‘necessary’ transfers (eg when a US user sends a message to an EU user) can still occur between these two systems. The rest must remain in Europe (or another safe country). Obviously, Facebook will do anything to prevent this. “

The move “could be a blow to Facebook’s revenue model,” which has more than 400 million monthly active users in Europe, according to Cillian Kieran, founder and CEO of the data privacy software startup. Ethyca.

“The recent decision and the potential suspension of Facebook’s data feeds suggest serious challenges for other US companies to conduct international business, especially those that have fewer resources than Facebook to navigate legal proceedings,” said Kieran at CNBC.

Many American internet giants, including Apple and Google, have established their European headquarters in Ireland. The Irish DPC is the primary privacy regulator for these businesses.

“This news raises the stakes for US companies to meet global data protection standards, not only to gain user trust in the market, but also at a more fundamental level to be able to market their products in markets. important in the first place “. Kieran said.

The European Data Protection Board, an independent European body tasked with ensuring a consistent application of the EU’s GDPR privacy rules, is expected to publish its final guidance soon on how businesses should comply with the ruling. CJEC in matters of international data transfers, use of the cloud and remote processing. .

