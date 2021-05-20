



The Scottish flag flies next to BritishUnionJackflag outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, on April 24, 2019. REUTERS / Russell Cheyne

Scottish businessman Marie Macklin voted for independence seven years ago. Now she doesn’t see it as a priority.

As the Scottish National Party (SNP) pushes for a second referendum after repeated election victories this month, McClin believes economic recovery is a real priority, especially for the fortunes of the struggling Scottish hometown Kilmarnock.

In that score, she says, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is making a difference.

“We have witnessed a strategic change,” said Macklin, who quickly secured UK government funding to educate 200 apprentices for the HALO Urban Regeneration Project at Kilmarnock, a deprived SNP stronghold in Scotland.

She fought for 12 years to get government funding for the £63 million ($89 million) HALO Kilmarnock project that redeveloped the hometown of Scotch whiskey giant Johnnie Walker, and turned the 23-acre site into cyber and digital learning. Facilities in corporate and innovation hubs.

She welcomes funding for a plan to create a “youth’s digital army” that once enjoyed social benefits as part of a shift in helping the community.

When asked if the funds were a ploy to scam votes, she says she’s focused on helping her community, which is non-political.

“If you’re talking: are they doing it to get votes? Aren’t all politicians doing it?”

The SNP won the Scottish Parliamentary elections, but the Conservatives have gained some ground among the voters in the area.

It’s a low standard, but two sources that come close to making decisions about the government’s Scottish strategy are what the government hopes to build in part through funding the project it’s aiming for.

Controversy bill

A country with a population of nearly 5.5 million, Scotland has long been a worm bear for Johnson, whose push against the Conservative government, especially Brexit, has sparked hostility against the government of Westminster, hundreds of miles away.

He had little personal ties to SNP’s first Scottish minister, Nicola Sturgeon, according to conservative sources, she made it clear that winning this month’s elections spurred her pursuit of independence.

Johnson himself is unpopular with many Scots who see him as the epitome of the upper British elite, and he maintained largely arms length in the Scottish Parliamentary campaign, which saw an independent party take over the majority of seats.

But he is fighting back. Ahead of the elections, his government sent a series of announcements in March highlighting new funding for over £800 million, advocating investment in Scotland.

In addition to government programs introduced to protect jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the apprenticeship system, the ministers hope that another “independent” passerby, the UK, will go further with a separate law from the European Union.

The internal market law, which came into force in December 2020, infuriated Brussels by giving the UK the option to invalidate a previously agreed divorce treaty with the EU and accused critics of the betrayal of international law.

Now the separation is complete, the legal provisions that were overlooked at Brexit Row will be used to keep the UK together, and London can essentially bypass the Scottish government by allowing the government to directly fund infrastructure, education, and projects. . Culture and sports.

The government points to a £4.8 billion “level up fund” over four years, of which at least £800 will be allocated to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £220 million UK Community Renewal Fund will be the best . Existing EU funding has been expanded to pave the way for a new British Common Prosperity Fund.

This will replace the funds delivered through the EU, the government added, adding that the decision on where the funds will be invested will be made at the “British level, not Brussels”.

This caused an opposite cry from the SNP. It says it will undermine the 20-year succession that gave the Scottish government and parliament more powers to make decisions in certain areas, and that it would be a cutback than it received from the EU.

But it also creates a challenge for SNPs that require a new independent vote as soon as possible after the coronavirus pandemic. The SNP doesn’t want it to appear to be denying funding in parts of Scotland just because it comes from Westminster.

SNP lawmaker Philippa Whitford said, “They think plastering the union flags around them will make a difference, and I think it will definitely do a lot of publicity. Westminster Parliament for the nearby Central Ayrshire.

“So everything is about holding people together, but in the long run people value succession.”

The government denies that the act takes power. “We have called for this bill to protect Scottish businesses and Scottish jobs,” said Alice T. Jack, British Scottish secretary, this month.

Missing piece

However, this line highlights that the British government will face difficulties in formulating a Scottish strategy. Pushing it too hard can solidify the desire to press the independence of some Scots. Polls showed that the Scots were divided somewhat evenly, either for or against independence.

So far, the government has been almost silent about other tools it expects to deploy. Finally, last month, Johnson settled on a team of advisors, leading the team on duty to protect the union at Sue Gray, former Chief Ethics Officer on Downing Street.

She and Senior Secretary Michael Gove appear to play a pivotal role in drafting the next step in a strategy that goes beyond the more general momentum to address inequality across the UK.

Luke Graham, a former Scottish adviser on Downing Street, said “there is a need for large social and cultural works that show the positive side of British identity.”

For Macklin, if the UK government is putting money directly into the private sector and helping the community, it is worth listening to the government.

She also wants to see the creation of a joint UK strategy involving business leaders to help recover after COVID and meet the government’s environmental goals.

“It doesn’t matter who gets credited for this regeneration project that paid off in 12 years. It was a lot of blood, sweat and tears, but in the end the community won.”

($1 = 0.7053 pounds)

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

