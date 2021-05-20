Letter from U.S. Capitol police officer denounces Republican opposition to January 6 commission





“It is inconceivable that some of the members we are protecting are playing down the events of January 6. The safety of the members depended on the heroic actions of the USCP. It is a privileged assumption for members to have the view that so bad Says the letter.

“This privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP have protected you, the members.”

The letter is not an official statement from the Capitol Police, and a USCP spokesperson said the department did not know where the letter came from. “The United States Capitol Police are NOT taking a position on the legislation,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

USCP Chief of Staff Salley Wood also sent a statement to Congressional staff obtained by CNN, noting that “this letter was not sent by department management and the department cannot nor confirm that it was actually written and shared by USCP staff.

CNN spoke to the officer who wrote the letter and said it represented the perspective of 40 to 50 officers. “It had to be there. It had to be done,” the officer said. CNN could not independently verify that other agents supported the letter.

The letter comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both spoke out against legislation to create an independent commission to investigate the violent insurgency.

The democratically controlled House passed the bill Wednesday night by a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation – a significant number given the GOP leadership and former President Donald Trump urged them to members to vote against the bill.

Supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to join the 50 House Democrats to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass the bill.

Wednesday’s letter was distributed by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin’s Chief of Staff to other Chiefs of Staff on the Hill with a note saying, “Mr. Raskin has had discussions with several base Capitol Police officers who are his constituents. He listened to them describe their physical and emotional traumas which, for some, led to months of mental anguish. “

“Attached is a letter from anonymous officers (who remain anonymous because they fear reprisals for speaking out) about their deep disappointment at the current policy surrounding the January 6 committee vote. “, did he declare. “Mr. Raskin hopes your bosses read this letter and consider the sentiments behind it, before the vote.”

The legislation that lawmakers vote on would create a 10-person commission, with each party getting an equal number of nominations and subpoena powers, a key provision McCarthy said he wanted at the start of negotiations.

The bill specifically directs the panel to examine “the facts and circumstances of the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.”

CNN’s Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

