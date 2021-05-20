Virgin-O2 merger resolved by UK competition surveillance team





Someone is passing by a Virgin Media mobile phone store that was closed due to COVID-19 in London on May 4th, 2020.

Tolga Akmen | AFP via Getty Images

The 31.4 billion ($4.4 billion) merger of London Virgin Media and O2 has been approved by UK competition regulators.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said it had approved the deal on Thursday after discovering that competition in the telecommunications market would not diminish significantly.

CMA has previously expressed concern that the alliance could lead to higher prices or degrade the quality of wholesale services, which it said would have a negative impact on consumers.

The watchdog said there was ample competition in the leased line market with companies like BT Openreach, which meant that the merged company would still remain competitive in services or risk losing wholesale customs.

At the same time, CMA said that O2 is facing fierce competition in the mobile network market.

Martin Coleman said, “O2 and Virgin are important suppliers serving other companies that serve millions of consumers. It was important to ensure that this merger does not make these people worse. This is why we did an in-depth investigation. It is.” Chair of CMA panel door.

“After looking closely at this deal, we are confident that the competition between mobile providers will continue to be strong, so it is unlikely that the merger will lead to higher prices or lower quality of service,” Coleman added.

The transaction between Liberty Global’s Virgin and Telefonica’s O2 will lead to the birth of a new giant in the UK telecommunications industry. The new group will have a total of 46 million video, broadband and mobile subscribers and 11 billion sales, the company said when it announced the deal in May last year.

“It’s now a watershed moment in the UK’s telecommunications history,” said Mike Fries, Liberty Global CEO, “investing in the fiber optics and 5G it needs to thrive in the UK, giving us a real choice where it never before.” And Telefonica’s Chief Jos Maria Alvarez-Pallete said in a joint statement Thursday. “We are grateful to the CMA for conducting a thorough and efficient review.”

Telefonica’s stock fell 1.3% in trading early Thursday.

The merger of the two companies will enable Virgin Media to leverage O2’s experience in developing the next generation of 5G mobile networks, which is expected to be a major revenue driver for telecom companies in the future.

