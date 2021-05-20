China, US compete for naval activity in South China Sea





Beijing (AP) – China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days against US naval activity in the region, prompting an unusually sharp response from the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors.

A statement from the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” entered its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel group of islands in the South China Sea on Thursday. He said Chinese forces mobilized to track and monitor the ship and “warned and expelled” him.

The Paracels are also claimed by Vietnam.

China accused the United States of increasing regional security risks, “misunderstandings, misjudgments and accidents at sea.” He called the ship’s maneuvers “unprofessional and irresponsible,” saying Chinese forces are determined to defend the country’s sovereign claims while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The United States refuses to recognize China’s claim to almost all of the South China Sea and routinely conducts what it calls freedom of navigation operations to assert its right to navigate international waters.

In its lengthy response, the 7th Fleet said the operation “upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized by international law by challenging illegal restrictions on innocent passage”.

“The PLA’s statement about this mission is false. The USS Curtis Wilbur has not been “expelled” from any national territory, “the statement said.” The USS Curtis Wilbur conducted this FONOP (Freedom of Navigation Operation) in accordance with international law and then continued to conduct normal operations in international waters. “

He said China’s statement affirmed its “excessive and illegitimate maritime claims at the expense of Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”

China on Wednesday filed a complaint about Wilbur’s passage through the Taiwan Strait, also calling it a provocation that has undermined peace and stability in the region.

While the strait is in international waters, China claims Taiwan autonomy as its own territory and views the presence of the US Navy near the island as support for its democratically elected government in favor of independence. .

In addition to building the world’s largest navy and coastguard by a large number of ships, China fortified its island holdings in the strategically vital South China Sea and created new island outposts by piling up cement from sand on coral reefs and lining them with airstrips and other infrastructure.

It ignored rival land claims from its smaller neighbors, including the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as an international arbitral award that declared most of China’s claims in the South China Sea invalid.

A China emboldened by the intensification of US military operations in the region has increasingly raised concerns about a possible clash or confrontation, wanted or not.

