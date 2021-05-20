Why the United States is becoming more European





For decades influential Americans watching other countries wondered, “When will they become like us?” When would the Japanese grow up and realize they needed to open up their economy? When would Southeast Asians abandon crony capitalism? When would the French cut vacations? One unspoken idea behind the post-1945 “modernization theory” was that the ultimate society was the United States. Some foreign leaders bought into the idea: Margaret Thatcher did her best to Americanize the UK.

That ideal died some time ago, and now something unexpected is happening: Instead of other countries becoming like the United States, the United States is more like other countries. Much of American society is Europeanizing. Joe Biden is taking small steps to transform the United States into something like a European social democracy. Far from separating, as many Europeans have assumed, the two shores of the Atlantic are developing together.

Others before me have noted the progressive Europeanization of American life. With birth rates and immigration falling towards European levels, the United States’ population growth is the slowest since the 1930s, according to new census data. Many Americans follow Europeans by giving up religion, move home less often, and some even give up driving.

A big transatlantic differentiator has always been the higher level of violence in the United States, both at home and abroad. Political thinker Robert Kagan captured it almost 20 years ago with his observation: “Americans are from Mars and Europeans are from Venus.” But now the Americans are abandoning the god of war. Their violent crime rates fell for nearly 30 years before soaring during the pandemic; the death penalty is falling into disuse; the incarceration rate reached its lowest level since 1995 even before Covid-19 even pushed for the release of prisoners; and with American anti-war sentiment reaching European heights, Biden withdrew from Afghanistan.

Seven in ten American millennials now say they would vote for a “socialist,” which most likely means a Nordic social democratic type rather than a Venezuelan expropriator. Biden heard them. He is pushing for affordable child care, paid medical leave, two years of free community college and child tax credits, funded in part by European-style taxes on the rich. No wonder, because today’s Democratic Party is swayed by European economists such as Keynes, Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman.

Almost nothing of what is happening in the United States today is a conscious emulation of Europe. Rather, it stems from widespread disillusionment with American exceptionalism. If you are the only person driving on the freeway in oncoming traffic, you can either assume that you are exceptional and everyone is wrong, or you may eventually conclude that you need to change.

It is true that the Republican Party opposes this change, although many of its voters like Social Democratic policies. But even Republicans are partly Europeanizing, moving from a militarist party with an American-only runoff economy to a European-style nativist movement, albeit with American characteristics such as the cult of billionaires. The American political confrontation has gone from liberal versus conservative to a more European social democrat versus nativist.

In the United States as in Europe, anti-immigrant nativist parties are fighting to win the elections. Plus, the demographics are against Republicans. “Those who embrace the political agenda of Millennials and Zoomers will live a very long time,” writes Amit Gupta of Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2065, he notes, today’s Democratic stars such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg could still be active, when Donald Trump would be 119 and Senator Lindsey Graham 110 (and Biden, admittedly , 123).

The Republican solution is to pass state laws aimed at depriving Democratic voters of their rights. The United States of the future may have a Trumpist Republican regime or a democracy, but it probably cannot have both.

Some object that a more European United States would cease to be innovative. They argue that you can either have French taxes and inertia subsidies or have Silicon Valley. Maybe there is something there: since the industrial revolution, British and then American innovators have invented the future of continental Europe. On the other hand, the United States in its previous social democratic phase from around 1933 to 1980 remained innovative: it became the world’s first motorized society, built the atomic bomb, and landed men on it. Moon. In any case, it is doubtful that recent American innovations such as Facebook and Amazon increase the sum of human happiness.

One prediction is more certain: even if a more social-democratic US feels almost European, it will not want to spend blood and treasures to defend Europe. Social democracies prioritize improving the lives of their own people. Barack Obama and Trump pushed the Europeans, without much success, to increase their defense spending to American levels. Instead, over the past decade, the reverse has happened: US defense spending is declining as a percentage of GDP towards European levels. The United States and Europe are becoming the community of values ​​that they have always claimed.

