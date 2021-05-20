OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan: Response from the UK





Thank you to Ambassador von Arx for reporting to the Standing Committee and congratulations on your new role as Project Coordinator.

We pay attention to the breadth of activities that have been carried out in your office over the past year and welcome efforts to reflect the host country’s ongoing reform agenda and strengthen cooperation between the Uzbek government and the various OSCE offices. In addition, cooperation between field missions in Uzbekistan and international organizations and diplomatic missions.

I would like to pay special attention to the three areas of the report.

First, it is freedom of media. Free press, with skilled and uncensored journalists, plays an important role in providing reliable information. It ensures that citizens are aware of the problems they need to solve and that the government is held accountable. This is especially true as governments around the world are working to respond effectively to the epidemic. Although encouraging progress has been made on freedom of speech in Uzbekistan over the past year, we have seen journalists there being under pressure to censor or edit their work.

This is why we especially welcome online media training courses for male and female media professionals, journalists and bloggers across Uzbekistan. Colleagues at the British Embassy in Tashkent were pleased to be able to support a workshop for training local media experts on social media use, legislative and regulatory frameworks, media ethics, and the rights of journalists and bloggers.

With the presidential elections taking place in October this year, ODIHR Director Matteo Meccachi is pleased to have the opportunity to visit Uzbekistan. We wish the government to implement its recommendations under the ODIHR report on the December 2019 parliamentary elections, including recommendations to ensure freedom of expression and equal access to information for journalists. We abolish criminal defamation in favor of proportional civil sanctions.

Second, women’s peace and security. We focus on gender equality throughout our office activities and support women’s empowerment in politics, security and economics. In particular, we welcome initiatives to improve women’s economic resilience during the COVID-19 crisis and the Secretariat’s efforts to strengthen their response to violence against women, which surged last year, as in many countries around the world. In addition, women play an important role in the prevention and resolution of conflict and in building peace, and women’s participation plays a key role in the success and longevity of the peace process.

We were pleased to learn of the work undertaken by the Secretariat Program for OSCE Gender Issues to build regional capacity for drafting the National Action Plan to achieve the goals of UN Security Council Resolution 1325. We congratulate the Government of Uzbekistan on drafting its own national action draft. Plan and wait to hear more in follow-up expert reviews.

Finally, I would like to commend the project coordinator room for the eradication of human trafficking. As the epidemic has made human trafficking more widespread and more difficult to disrupt new ways of operation, the Office is holding a capacity-building event through ODIHR for police and prosecutors on new issues in preventing and identifying human trafficking related to COVID I read that I went on. -19.

We also welcome the work done by ODIHR to develop a national referral mechanism for victims of human trafficking, especially the inclusion of the principle of non-punishment for victims. We are pleased to learn that the Republic of Uzbekistan has adopted a resolution on the approval of the national nomination mechanism.

I am grateful to former Ambassador John McGregor and his team from Uzbekistan for helping the government implement the reform agenda that Britain continues to support over the past year. And every time you succeed in a new role, I hope you will be a von Arx ambassador.

Thank you.

