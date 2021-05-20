Covid-19 Live Updates: Daily U.S. Case Count Below 30,000





By Adam Martin

Recently reported Covid-19 infections in the United States increased slightly from the previous day and deaths declined, with the general downward trend in cases continuing.

The country reported about 29,000 new cases on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and released early Thursday, Eastern Time. It was 27,819 the day before, but 35,878 a week earlier. It was the fifth consecutive daily count below 30,000, although the number could be updated later in the morning.

In total, more than 33 million cases have been reported in the United States

According to data from Johns Hopkins, 660 deaths were reported in the United States on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the country to nearly 588,000. The Wednesday figure was down to 770 a day earlier and 849 a week earlier. early.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States, which smooths out irregularities in the data, was 31,204 as of Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The 14-day average was 34,600. When the seven-day average is lower than the 14-day average, as has been the case since April 17, it indicates cases are on the decline.

The average daily number of vaccine doses given over the past week is 1.8 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data log analysis. This is down from 2.2 million the previous week.

About 37.8% of people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and 47.9% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the data shows. Immunization levels vary by state. In Maine, more than 50% of people have been fully vaccinated, while in Mississippi, 26.2% have been.

New York State, where 43.4% of people have been fully vaccinated and 52.5% received at least one dose, officially reopened on Wednesday, allowing fully vaccinated people to skip masks in most settings exteriors and many interiors too. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said companies can still select customers for vaccination or continue to require masks for everyone.

The European Union took a step on Wednesday to reopen to fully vaccinated travelers, triggering a wave of questions among those hoping to make it to the continent.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has manufactured enough of a key ingredient to produce more than 100 million doses of vaccine, and federal health regulators are evaluating whether to release the injections, said Emerging CEO Robert Kramer . He apologized at a congressional hearing Wednesday for problems at the company’s Baltimore plant that resulted in the contamination of a batch of vaccine earlier this year.

Globally, nearly 165 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in total and more than 3.4 million people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

