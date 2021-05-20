Arup makes flexible work permanent for UK employees.





The new’Work Unbound’ model from the consulting conglomerate gives employees the flexibility to choose working hours from Monday to Sunday.

Employees may work part of their contracted hours on weekends, not just during traditional working hours.

Teleworking becomes a permanent option, and UK employees spend two days in one of the Arup offices and can choose to work for up to three days per week.

This model follows the epidemic epidemic test at offices around the world, including Liverpool.

Four out of five people bent their time at some point during the pilot, and more than a third decided to work on the weekend at some point.

The office still played an important role, with more than half of the employees choosing to work in the office five days a week during the pilot period.

Jerome Frost, President of Arups UK, India, Middle East and Africa, said: Building considerable flexibility into the work life of our colleagues is something we have been experimenting with before the epidemic.

“The opportunity to work flexibly seven days a week has allowed members to find a working pattern that allows them to do their best while providing quality work to their clients.

Work Unbound, an independent company that trusts its members, empowers Arup members to make their own choices about how best to do it. tea

“Hey can adopt a work pattern that fits their lifestyle. Importantly, it can be tailored to your preferred way of working in the office, in the Arups Collaborative City Center office, on site or at home.

While this represents the evolution of the way we work together, nothing can replace the relationships and relationships that make up our culture, and we cannot foster our development as built environment experts.

“As our offices and colleagues live and work as part of the community and embrace Work Unbound, we continue to invest in urban offices across the UK to serve as city leaders, collaborators, and clients as partners in our commitment to recovery, change, and prosperity.

David Almond, senior engineer at the Arups Liverpool office, added: The flexible work pilot gave me the opportunity to try different ways of working to fit my lifestyle.

“I found that the flexibility and freedom to work at any time fits the needs of my young family. This allowed me to make the most of my downtime and ultimately gave me a healthier work-life balance.

It also opened up other options for business trips as I wasn’t limited to a specific time or mode and it completely eliminates commuting time spent productively elsewhere while working from home.

