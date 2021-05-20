Oil drops with possible return of Iranian supplies





Cranes at an oil industry support facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, United States, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil prices were set to suffer a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress had been made on a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply .

Brent fell $ 1.00, or 1.5%, to $ 65.66 a barrel. US oil fell 86 cents, or 1.4%, to $ 62.50 a barrel. Both contracts fell about 3% in the previous session.

European powers, the United States and Iran have made progress in talks over Tehran’s nuclear program that could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil.

The EU official who led the negotiations said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached with the adjournment of negotiations.

Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are reassessing their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that U.S. sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trade sources said.

“With the growth in global oil demand expected to be healthy for the remainder of the year and into 2022, the producer group (OPEC +) is in a relatively comfortable position to cope with the increase in Iranian production. without compromising the oil rebalancing, “PVM analysts said.

Concerns about the outlook for demand in Asia also pushed prices down. Almost two-thirds of people tested in India show exposure to the coronavirus.

Speculation that the US Federal Reserve may at some point begin to tighten policy has weighed on the outlook for economic growth and prompted some investors to reduce their exposure to oil and other commodities.

Supporting prices early in the session, US crude inventories rose 1.3 million barrels last week, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 1.6 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories were down 2 million barrels, compared to expectations of a drop of 886,000 barrels. Gasoline product supplied, a measure of demand, increased 5% to 9.2 million barrels per day, although this includes demand from the Colonial pipeline shutdown.

“What titillates our attention is the rapid recovery in demand for petroleum products in the United States, which is now very close to (level) of 2019,” SEB analysts said in a note.

Swiss bank UBS said it expected oil inventories to drop to pre-COVID levels by the middle of the year with an oil price of $ 75 a barrel in the second half of the year.

