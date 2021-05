Focus on Kindergarten during Covid recovery period, British ministers urged | Early education

Ministers are being urged to put childhood at the center of their education recovery program, warning that if preschoolers don’t have priority, UK schools will leave the pieces picked up for years to come.

The Sutton Trust education charity has requested a higher rate of funding for this sector. The epidemic reminded me of how important the early sector is for everyday life and for the future functioning of children. However, it also exposed the vulnerabilities of the sector, which is made up of many private and resource providers, which are small and under-funded, especially those in less wealthy areas.

According to Labor, 2,000 child care providers were closed only after the beginning of the year.

In a YouGov poll commissioned by the Sutton Trust, one-fifth (20%) of 570 parents aged 2 to 4 who participated said the epidemic had a negative impact on their children’s physical development.

A quarter said it was the same as their child’s language development, more than half (52%) said it had a negative impact on their child’s social and emotional development, and two-thirds (69%) said they couldn’t play with other children. I answered. It adversely affected the child.

The government is expected to announce a long-term plan for recovery and funding of education after the epidemic soon. It has already pledged 1.7 billion for short-term catch-ups, including a 350 million national tutoring program offering one-on-one and small group tutoring for those most severely affected by the disruption of education.

Experts say the government should spend 13.5 billion areas to bridge the gap between students learning over a sustained period of time. Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said the government’s recovery plan should focus on ambitious, long-term and disadvantaged families.

But, as today’s poll shows, we can’t forget our youngest children. Access to quality early education for young children from poor families, whose development is at risk for the greatest suffering, is more important than ever, he said.

Meanwhile, a study by the Institute of Finance found that of the 4.3 billion people the government promised to spend on education in the UK to combat the pandemic in 2020-22, 30% are not new, but come from budget shortages or existing budgets.

Dr. Luke Sivierta, an IFS researcher and author of the briefing note, said: It would cost tens of billions of dollars to keep the prime minister’s promise that he would not lose his children as a result of the epidemic.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said the government initially invested $18 million to support language development. Because we know that childhood is the most important point of child development, we have kept pre-kindergarten open to prioritize throughout the epidemic.

