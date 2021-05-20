US, Russia Recognize Serious Differences But Insist On Dialogue | Political news





Senior diplomats Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov issued an optimistic note during the first in-person meeting since Joe Biden became President of the United States.

Leading diplomats from the United States and Russia held their first face-to-face talks, acknowledging that while former Cold War enemies have serious differences over their outlook on world affairs, they can always find ways to work together on matters of mutual interest.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his first meeting on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a veteran diplomat, said it was no secret that we have our differences, but the world would be safer if the leaders of the two countries worked together.

Lavrov hailed the talks as constructive and useful, saying both sides understand the need to re-establish ties.

The conversation seemed constructive to me, Lavrov said as quoted by Russian news agencies following the talks in Reykjavik.

Blinken said Biden wanted a predictable and stable relationship with Russia and said the two countries could work together to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, tackle climate change, manage Iran and Korea’s nuclear programs. North and the war in Afghanistan.

We think it’s good for our people, good for the Russian people and indeed good for the world, Blinken said.

The talks marked the first high-level meeting between the two countries since Joe Biden became President of the United States in January and lasted an hour and 45 minutes, longer than the scheduled time.

Lavrov said diplomats would prepare proposals for a possible meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as June, according to Russian state media.

An official summary of the meeting by State Department spokesman Ned Price did not mention the possible presidential summit.

Blinken raised concerns about Russian military deployments in and around Ukraine and spoke about the health of Kremlin detainee critic Alexey Navalny, Price said. He also pushed Russia to release US citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since March, when Biden, shortly after his presidency, said he viewed Putin as a killer, prompting Moscow to recall its US ambassador for consultations. The envoy still has not returned.

Lavrov said there were a lot of blockages in relations between the two countries and working through them was not easy.

But I felt the determination of Antony Blinken and his team to do it. We will not fail, he said.

Half an hour after the meeting began on Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on some ships and entities involved in the construction of the $ 11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, a deal Biden opposed. The administration, however, decided to lift the sanctions against the company behind the pipeline and its managing director.

After his brief remarks, Lavrov did not respond to shouted questions about the sanctions.

Before the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said lifting these sanctions would help normalize relations between Moscow and Washington.

Lavrov, summing up Russia’s position vis-à-vis the United States, describes it as very straightforward.

We are ready to discuss all issues without exception, but with the perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.

