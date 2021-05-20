The MEP carefully welcomes UK proposals to inspect the Irish Sea border for food.





According to the Northern Ireland Protocol Roadmap, Phase 1 will cover fresh meat products and Phase 2 will cover dairy products, plants and wine at the end of January 2022.

Steps 3 and 4 cover fruit and vegetable marketing standards, pet food, organic and complex products.

This Protocol is part of the Brexit deal that forms the trade boundary between the UK and Northern Ireland.

In March, the UK postponed the introduction of some new border procedures without EU agreement, so the EU started legal proceedings against the UK.

Roadmap documents cover more than 20 individual issues, including medicines, database access, pet travel, and used car VAT processing.

To date, the movement of food from mainland England to Northern Ireland has been the biggest real challenge for the maritime border.

“We welcome the British government to participate in good faith. The EU is committed to finding practical solutions for the daily lives of Northern Ireland people.” David McAllister, EPP

Under Brexit, Northern Ireland remains part of the EU single market, leaving the rest of the UK. This means that food coming into the state from the UK must be professionally certified and undergo new inspections and controls at the port.

Regarding this site, Irish Renew Europe MEP Barry Andrews said, “The UK offer is carefully welcomed. There seems to be a more constructive approach to implementing the Protocol on the British side.”

“The key to all of this is that Northern Irish parties come together to recognize the great potential that a successfully implemented withdrawal agreement can have for all communities in Northern Ireland.”

David McAllister, a member of the German EPP, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, responded more. He also said on this site, “The implementation of the protocol is the only way to keep the islands of Ireland stable. Both sides must mutually agree on the path to full compliance with the Protocol.”

“This includes clear deadlines and milestones. We welcome the sincere participation of the British government. The EU is committed to finding practical solutions for the daily lives of Northern Ireland people.”

“At the same time, we need to protect the integrity of a single market,” he added.

Additional comments came from Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Greens/EFA alternate member of the UK Coordination Group (UKCG).

She told this website, “This is a step in the right direction and should provide more confidence to citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland in the long run.”

However, she said, “The schedule for official certification of certain products is not yet clear. We already have the same problem with the construction of a customs facility that is significantly delayed. The recent Northern Ireland Protocol has been weaponized to gain political points.”

“But tooth problems should always be expected. This is the Brexit of choice by the British government and we look forward to their adherence to international commitments.”

“We hope that the progress of this Protocol can be the beginning of a better relationship between the UK and the EU, which is based on mutual trust and the full fulfillment of UK rights and obligations.”

Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Greens / EFA

Danuta Hubner, the Polish EPP rich bureau, also said of the site: “Any action needs to be consulted. There is a space for political dialogue on all aspects of the implementation of the Protocol for Ireland and Northern Ireland. There is also a space for technical dialogue that I am sure will be very helpful in alleviating political tensions.”

The former commissioner said, “We must not forget that the Protocol is the only way to avoid the return of the border while protecting the integrity of the EU single market of 450 million people. It is key to continue the conversation in good faith.”

“The EU reserves the right to look to the UK for the fulfillment of the agreed commitments.”

