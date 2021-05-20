Kremlin steps up fight against US-funded journalists, officials say





U.S. officials and press freedom activists say the Moscows demand that independent news outlets like Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty identify themselves as foreign agents is a bureaucratic attempt to stifle the coverage on which the media depend. Russian citizens to follow anti-corruption protests and the treatment of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny.

The term foreign agent brings back memories of the days of Joseph Stalin, when there were witch hunts of so-called foreign agents or spies, said Gulnoza Said, an activist with the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights. journalists, which promotes press freedom. Many people may stop watching videos or reading content with this tag.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, which began at the start of the Cold War almost 70 years ago, was initially funded by the CIA to counter the spread of communism. Today, it receives nearly $ 125 million in funding from the US Agency for the World Media, an independent federal agency, and operates in 27 languages ​​in 23 countries, with more than 600 full-time journalists and 1,300 independent reporters. on payroll, according to agency statistics.

In 1991, Russian President Boris N. Yeltsin invited the outlet to open an office in Moscow. Today, the Russian service has a budget of $ 22 million and employs 58 full-time reporters and 250 freelance journalists. It also operates a Russian-language television channel, Current Time, in partnership with Voice of America.

Despite US funding, Radio Free Europe claims it is editorial independent under a US law amended in 1994 that prevents US officials from tampering with its news activities.

However, the Trump administration rescinded the rule in October, raising concerns that political appointees could more easily interfere in editorial decisions. In 2019, State Department officials, news media observers and a group of academics raised concerns that the media network in Tajikistan was taking a pro-government stance in its reporting.

Jennifer Grygiel, assistant professor of communications at Syracuse University, said that although Radio Free Europe had editorial firewall provisions in place, it was undeniable that it was state media. They could not say whether Russia’s Foreign Agents Law was an appropriate way to achieve transparency, but said readers should know the source of funding for the outlets.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos