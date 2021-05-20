US, Russian diplomats exchange stern words ahead of Biden-Putin summit





The Biden administration has already imposed multiple sanctions on Russia for a range of alleged past activities, while expelling several Russian diplomats. Russia has taken retaliatory measures, including measures that have made it difficult to staff the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

As Lavrov and Blinken met, the Biden administration announced that it would sanction several entities affiliated with the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia to Germany, but that it would waive sanctions against some of the officials involved. The pipeline has been a sore point between the United States and its ally Germany.

Blinken and Lavrov appeared to greet each other warmly on Wednesday, bumping elbows on top of the mostly private meeting. In opening remarks, both men spoke in a firm but cordial tone.

As President Biden also shared with President Putin, if Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners and our allies, respond well and President Biden has demonstrated this in both word and deed, not for escalation purposes, not to seek conflict, but to defend our interests, Blinken said, according to the Associated Press.

Blinken also stressed that the United States is looking for a predictable and stable relationship with Russia, which would be good for the world.

Lavrov, a veteran of international diplomacy, said both sides must be forthright.

We have serious differences in assessing the international situation, we have serious differences in approaches to tasks that need to be resolved for its normalization, Lavrov said. Our position is very simple: we are ready to discuss all issues without exception, but with the perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.

The two countries said they hope to work with each other to address common challenges, such as pandemics and climate change.

