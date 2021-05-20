



Thank you, Chairman. Thanks to the respected Ukrainian ambassador for raising this important issue. The UK condemns the ongoing human rights violations in the illegally annexed Crimea and the persecution of the Crimean Tatar in particular.

Tuesday, May 18, marked the 77th anniversary of the Soviet campaign to forcibly deport the entire Tatar from their hometown of Crimea. More than 200,000 people have been deported from the Korean Peninsula, and more than 100,000 Crimean Tatar have died from hunger, mass illness, abuse and hard work. We remember the thousands of innocent people who lost their lives and everyone who endured great pain as a result of this terrible act.

Unfortunately, the persecution of the Crimean Tatar community is not just a historical event. In today’s illegally annexed Crimea, the Crimean Tatar are in fact systematically persecuted by Russian authorities. It is subject to frequent intimidation, home raids and arbitrary arrests. This is a transparent attempt to suppress opposition to Russia’s illegal annexation of the Korean Peninsula and must be stopped.

Over half of all politically motivated searches in Crimea in the past two years have been in Crimea Tatar houses. 97 Crimean Tatars are now being criminally prosecuted for political motives, and 80 are imprisoned in Russian prisons, making access to families and lawyers almost impossible.

Crimean Tatar activists are driven out on charges of terrorism and extremism, and these false accusations have forced them to spend years in jail. These include Enver Omerov, Ayder Dzhapparov, Riza Omerov, and were sentenced to 18, 17 and 13 years in jail in January respectively. We urge Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners.

The Mejlis Council is an integral part of Tatar identity, and the ban is just another example of discrimination against the Crimean Tatars. The crackdown on the use and teaching of the Crimean Tatar remains as Russia continues to attempt to reduce its Tatar heritage. We unite with Ukraine in condemning the unacceptable Russian aggression of the Ukrainian people, as well as the preservation of its sovereignty and territories.

We urge Russia to abide by an order of the International Court of Justice requiring that Russia refrain from maintaining or limiting the capacity of the Crimean Tatar community to preserve its representative bodies, including Mejlis.

I take this opportunity to emphasize once again that Britain does not and will not admit to the illegal annexation of Crimea in Russia. Crimea is Ukraine. We firmly support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, and emphasize our support for international criminal platforms. We urge with our Ukrainian and international partners to stop persecution of the Crimean Tatar and other human rights violations on the Crimean Peninsula.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos