COVID-19: Over 37 million people in the UK have now experienced the first coronavirus jab as more invitations are being sent out. British news





More than 37 million British people have received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the second jab currently exceeds 21 million.

On Wednesday, a total of 264,858 first vaccinations were administered across the UK, a total of 37,250,363 (70.7% of adults), and 369,018 people followed up to become 21,239,471 (40.3% of adults) fully vaccinated.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Meanwhile, the UK reported another seven coronavirus-related deaths within 28 days of testing positive.

There were another 2,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This compares to 2,696 deaths of 3 on Wednesday and 2,657 deaths of 11 on Thursday.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 127,701 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus, with a total of 4,455,221 confirmed in the laboratory.

According to the latest weekly surveillance report from the UK Public Health (PHE), the rate of coronavirus cases has dropped slightly or has not changed significantly in most regions across the UK.

However, concerns about the spread of the Indian variant remain after nearly 3,000 cases were found in the UK by Parliament on Wednesday.

Surge tests will be placed in Bedford, Burnley, Hounslow, Kirklees, Leicester and North Tyneside, where vaccination rates will also increase.

Professor Jonathan Van Tham, deputy head of the UK’s deputy faculty, said the UK is in a “honesty race” to immunize its population to overcome the threat of the Indian variant.

He said the jab rate over the next few weeks will be important, as stated in the government’s roadmap, so Boris Johnson can lift all lock restrictions on June 21st.

With even more encouraging news, new NHS England data show that 4 out of 5 people aged 60 and over have both received both vaccines.

And the program is going down the ages again, and over a million people aged 34 and 35 will be texted to come forward for their first jab by the end of Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos