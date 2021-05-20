Daily U.S. data for May 20





The United States has reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five consecutive days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the seven-day average of new daily infections to around 30,300.

This is the first time that daily case counts have remained below 30,000 for five consecutive days since mid-June.

About 1.8 million vaccinations have been reported on average each day over the past week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 48% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Covid cases in the United States

Data from Hopkins shows that the number of cases nationwide has been mostly on the decline since the last peak about a month ago in mid-April, when the country was recording more than 71,000 cases per day. The latest seven-day average of new daily infections is 30,300.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said on Wednesday that infections were declining in all states.

Fauci did not specify over what time period these drops in state-level infections occurred. A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that the average daily number of cases has declined 5% or more in 38 states over the past week.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States reported 655 Covid deaths on Wednesday, bringing the seven-day average to 572 deaths per day.

American vaccines administered

About 1.8 million vaccinations were reported each day on average over the past week, according to the CDC, down from the peak level of 3.4 million vaccines per day in mid-April and also below the average of 2.2 million a week ago.

United States share of the vaccinated population

About 48% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated, according to CDC data, and 38% are fully inoculated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos